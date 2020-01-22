On the Anniversary of the Conquest of Constantinople Hizb ut Tahrir America Held a Conference Entitled “The Help of Allah is Near”

As a complement to the global campaign launched by Hizb ut Tahrir under the guidance of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eminent Scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, “Conquest of Constantinople Glad Tiding was Achieved…to be Followed by Glad Tidings!”, Hizb ut Tahrir/ America held a conference entitled “The Help of Allah is Near”, on Sunday, 24 Jumada al-Awwal 1441 AH corresponding to 19 January 2020 CE.

The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir has launched this campaign to mark the Conquest of Constantinople which was besieged from the 26th of Rabii’ al-Awwal until the 20th Jumada al-Awwal 857 AH corresponding to 5 April until 29 May 1453 CE.

The conference commenced with verses from the Book of Allah from the end of Surat Al-e Imran, then Dr. Abdur Rafay spoke of the tragedies of Muslims in general and the Muslims in India in particular. He showed that these Muslims’ tragedies in India are the result of simply being Muslims. He spoke of how India, the world’s so-called largest democracy, shows people the truth of the falseness of democracy that does not protect people from the oppression of people, especially the oppression against the Muslims.

Then a speech was delivered by Ustaadh Taiseer Hussein, who spoke about the conquest of Constantinople, and that it was the first glad tiding that had been achieved after the conquest of the Persians and Romans and would be followed by the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood and the opening of Rome, and the liberation of the Blessed Land – Palestine. Brother Taiseer affirmed that these glad tidings do not mean to sit and kneel, but rather to invite and urge us to work hard to establish a Khilafah.

Then a segment for questions and answers followed, and the conference concluded with a duaa to Allah (swt) for victory and support, and establishing a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. And Praise be to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds.

Hizb ut Tahrir America

24th Jumada I 1441 AH

19/01/2020 CE