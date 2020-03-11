On the 99th Anniversary of the Demolition of the Khilafah: O Muslims, Establish it, in which is the Glory, and by which we Return our Status Among Peoples and Nations

A painful memory is passing through these days, which is the memory of the demolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate) by the criminal of the century, Mustafa Kemal, on the twenty-eighth of Rajab 1342 AH, corresponding to March 3, 1924 CE. The demolition of the Khilafah was an unparalleled tragic the Islamic countries were shaken by it, and the Prince of Poets, Ahmed Shawqi mourned it with a blood dripping elegiac poetry, in which he said:

You were clothed in a shroud on the night of the wedding, and was buried at dawn

Minarets and podiums yelled for you, and kingdoms and mourners cried for you

India sorely grieved, and Egypt is saddened, crying for you with tears

We remind the Ummah of this great affliction and the painful event that has befallen it and made it a plunder for its enemies without a true shepherd to prevent their evils, without a pure pious caliph, from behind whom it fights and by whom it is protected, until we became orphans at the table of the avaricious masters, and nations gathered against us just as people are called to a feast, so Palestine was lost and so its sisters, and our affairs were entrusted to a handful of Ruwaibidat (incapable foolish rulers), who do not regard any pact or honor in respect of us, powerful against us, humble toward the disbelievers. As we remind the Ummah of the demolition of its Khilafah, we also remind it that its return to existence is one of the greatest obligations, and abstaining from it is one of the largest sins. The Muslim is not freed from guilt except by working hard to establish the lost crown of all the obligations: the rightly guided Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

What terrifies the West and its agents is the Ummah’s revert to its Islam, for the Ummah has stirred from its stillness and has broken the barrier of fear, revolting against its rulers who were installed by the West on its necks, and who afflicted it with the worst torment, and that although the West has been able to contain most of the revolutions that rose in the Muslim countries and circumvent them and then aborted them, but the Ummah began to sense the way of its revival, and it will not be long until it repeats the turn again to drop those Kafir secular regimes and throw these rulers in a remote place.

The model that the nation will follow in the way of its revival is the model of the rightly guided Khilafah, not only because it has achieved unparalleled successes in all economic, scientific and unitary fields, but also because it is based on a rational and political doctrine from which a system emanates, and before that because it is the system that the Lord of the Worlds accepted for this Ummah, the structure of which was founded Rasulullah ﷺ, who confirmed its obligation through authentic hadiths, and his companions, may Allah be pleased with them, unanimously agreed upon it, and then they followed it, so they made this state, the first state in the world in a record period of time in the age of building nations.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انْفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُمْ بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ

“O you who have believed, what is [the matter] with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allah, you adhere heavily to the earth? Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except a [very] little” [At-Tawba: 38]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Saturday, 12th Rajab 1441 AH

07/03/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 / 06