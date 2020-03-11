On the 99th Anniversary of the Abolition of Khilafah, Establish it before the 100th Anniversary

Ninety-nine years … Here is another year that passed from our life, and the memory of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) came back to visit us again, reminding us that the Islamic Ummah has been late in giving the pledge of allegiance to an Imam for all those years! So will it be established today before the 100th anniversary?!

Ninety-nine years … And the issue of losing “glory and status” among the nations is a matter for which the blood boils in the veins of the Islamic Ummah … where its people came out in historically unprecedented revolutions, and what have been considered as “unwavering regimes” got toppled down. So will it be established today before the 100th anniversary?!

Ninety-nine years … And the Western-colonial-Kafir permutes plans, administers plots, and seeks to renew its ways and means for keeping the Islamic Ummah dispersed without a state and weak without power. So will it be established today before the 100th anniversary?!

We still see the Khilafah being mentioned all the time in circles, among people, by the spiteful, between families, on programs and in articles. The Khilafah has become a public opinion among Muslims, all of whom are puzzled by how it will return! Everyone is aware of its greatness when it returns, and everyone is aware that when it returns it will unleash the energies of the Ummah and will restore it to exercise its role in the world, to be the saviour of this world from the situation it has come to. How can we not realize the greatness of the Khilafah, for it is a state whose population has exceeded a billion and a half billion who wish its return the sooner the better. One and a half billion Muslims, male and female who consider each other as brothers and sisters in a single family that covers the globe. Allah (swt) says: إِنَّمَا الْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌ “The believers are but brothers” [Al-Hujurat: 10]

The greatness of the Islamic Ummah is bound by the three prerequisites for the greatness of nations, which are, “The Ummah, The Ideology and The State.” As for the Ummah, it exists, full of vitality and vigor, where it filled the city squares with young men and women. As for the ideology, it also exists. Where the insight of its details and the study of its applications has been carried out by those who strongly care about Islam, headed by Hizb ut Tahrir, that prepared for the return of an “advanced Khilafah state” and has prepared a Shari’ legitimate political system adopted from the sources of Islamic legislation.

As for the state, it embodies power. For the state takes the dispersed energies of the people and gathers them into one clenched fist, it organizes their dispersed capabilities, making them a productive force. To the Islamic Ummah, the state is like a wondrous drink and a marvelous medicine. With the existence of an Islamic State, the Ummah’s forces will be organized, and it will explode its energies, and in its absence the Ummah falls and its resources are plundered. That is why we must realize that the rejoining of the Islamic Ummah with its state will be an event equal in force to a nuclear storm in the history of humanity. It will teach nations how to best deal with epidemics and diseases, and it will stop the cow-worshipers of India from thinking about the whispers of the devil, and will make them taste the consequence of their actions.

And for this, in the name of Allah and upon the blessing of Allah, on the 99th anniversary of the demolition of the Khilafah, we are launching a wide global campaign in which we call the Islamic Ummah with its people, scholars, armies, and people of power to accelerate the establishment of the Khilafah before we reach the hundredth year! So that we obtain the approval of Allah (swt) and so that history records that we are a significant Ummah that was able to come back into the world in less than a hundred years.

On this occasion, there will be a speech with great meaning by the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the great scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the demolition of the Khilafah state in a special broadcast on Al-Waqiyah TV channel after Maghrib, on Sunday, that is, on the eve of Monday 28th Rajab Al-Muharram 1441 AH corresponding to 23/3/2020 CE.

On the authority of Ubay ibn Ka’b, may Allah be pleased with him, he said: The Messenger of Allah, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, said «بَشِّرْ أُمَّتِي بِالسَّنَاءِ وَالرِّفْعَةِ وَالتَّمْكِينِ فِي الْبِلَادِ…» “Give glad-tiding to my Ummah of glory, eminence and empowerment over the land…”

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Friday, 11th Rajab 1441 AH

06/03/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 AH / 014