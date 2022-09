“The Role of Muslim Women in the Revival of this Ummah”

Bilal Abdul-Kareem from On the Ground News interviews Dr. Nazreen Nawaz, Director of the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, regarding what role Muslim women can play in the revival of the Ummah.

Sunday, 23 Muharram-ul Haram AH – 21 August 2022 CE