Ofsted’s Hatred for Islam is Clearly Driven by Lies

An independent Islamic school is seeking judicial review of its failure to pass an Ofsted inspection on the sole grounds that its library had a 25-year-old leaflet for the Khilafah conference organised by members of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain in 1994.

The conference held in Wembley arena was attended by more than ten thousand Muslims, from all over the country. It raised the question of the colonial legacy in Muslim lands and called upon the attendees to spread the word about rejecting colonialism and the need for the Islamic caliphate (Khilafah) to return, to protect the Muslim Ummah from the evil of Western imperialism.

The Khilafah is elected by Muslims to rule according to the Islamic Shariah derived entirely from the Quran and Sunnah of Muhammad ﷺ; this bringing peace and prosperity to the people. Conversely, Western colonialism has brought nothing but bloodshed, poverty and destruction to the world.

The notion that a leaflet about such a conference is reason enough to fail a school inspection on the grounds that it represents a danger to safeguarding the children, only reveals the unfair and biased nature of the quango: the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted). The British privileged elite and its government are hell-bent on reviving their colonial past, clinging onto vestiges of their imperial glory. Ofsted is merely a reflection of that sick culture and is willing to do its bidding to scare people into rejecting Islam out of fear for their security.

The real danger to safeguarding of children is exclusively promoting the liberal values of the secular elite, indoctrinating the young to serve as colonial stormtroopers against the alleged “threat” that the Islamic way of life poses to the West.

The promise of the Prophet ﷺ that the Khilafah will return again will be fulfilled, and greedy capitalists are worried that their colonial ventures may fail when it does. This is the real foundation of the government’s hate filled agenda against Islam and Muslims. Sadly, Ofsted and much of the media allow themselves to be used as accomplices to propagate the lies of the selfish privileged elite, in return for a paltry price.

Muslims in Britain as well as the whole people must see through the double standard of Ofsted, the media and the government. We should now know that it is not mere Islamophobia that drives them, but a sickening addiction to their selfish desires, which when coupled with an absence of solid principles, permits them to tell the most heinous of lies to justify their most monstrous of crimes against humanity.

Yahya Nisbet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain

Tuesday, 10th Jumada II 1441 AH

04/02/2020 CE

Ref. 1441 AH / 14