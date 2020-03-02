Occupier Kills Man on his own land, and blood soaks the Earth. What about his life on the shoulders of the Muslim rulers?

KHAN YOUNIS – GAZA: Mohammed Al-Naem was shot dead on Sunday by the Israeli military, which accused him of planting an explosive device near the Israeli separation fence east of Khan Younis in the besieged Gaza Strip. Mohammed’s family denied this, saying that his presence near the fence area was peaceful.

A local journalist captured the scenes that followed in a video, widely shared on social media, which showed a group of Palestinian onlookers attempting to retrieve Mohammed’s body when an Israeli military bulldozer approaches. “During the third rescue attempt, the bulldozer entered Gaza with the tank. And for the first time in years, we saw an Israeli bulldozer entering around 70 metres into Gaza,” al-Najjar pointed out.

“As one person managed to get a hold of Mohammed’s body, the bulldozer rushed towards them and used its scoop to hold back the body, while soldiers shot the rescuer in his leg. The shooting continued so people couldn’t approach the body.” The journalist video has spread shockwaves across the world.

Comment:

We see and hear the hypocrites, the spiteful against their own people of Palestine who stand with their own – that of the West and their people not move to condemn or wage a public outcry on this horrendous act by the Jewish entity and their forces.

One example is Charlie Hebdo in Paris where Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arms interlocked in condolences and condemnation of the violent act which was provoked by the magazine’s illustrators and editors where we also saw the rulers of the Muslim lands voicing their condemnations for the French people.

Another demonstrative display is the love and acceptance of the killers of the Muslims is when Abbas takes a vocal stand in favor security coordination between his security apparatus and intelligence with his occupier and insists on this publicly.

What is price of the young man of Palestine killed by the usurper in his own land? The lack of action and response is enough to answer that question.

Manal Bader