Occupied Kashmir Will Only be Liberated by Military Officers who Answer the Command of Allah (swt) to Fight

It has been two years since the Raja Dahir of our time, Modi, forcibly annexed Occupied Kashmir on 5th August 2019.

O Muslims of Pakistan!

It is a devious style of the kuffar to offer Muslims negotiations to inflict losses upon them and extract concessions from them, when they know that the Islamic Ummah can seize its full right on the battlefield, without any concession or loss.

Occupied Kashmir will only be liberated in accordance to the command of Allah (swt), Al-Aleem, Al-Khabeer.

Allah (swt) commanded,

[وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ]

“And slay them Wherever you catch them, and turn them out from where they have turned you out.” [Surah al-Baqarah 2:191].

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

Two years of restraint and humiliation have passed, do not let there be a third.

Occupied Kashmir will be liberated by those of you who walk the path of General Salahudin, who unified the Muslims under Islamic ruling, rallying them around the Khaleefah of the Muslims, to strengthen them before fighting.

Occupied Kashmir will be liberated by those of you who march on the path of Sultan Aurangzeb Alamgir, who boldly liberated Chittagong from the Bhuddist mushrikeen, causing the collapse of their five hundred year old empire.

So strengthen the ranks of Muslims by giving your Nussrahh for the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, ahead of your fighting in the Path of your Lord (swt).

Thursday, 11 Muharram 1443 AH – 19 August 2021 CE

