Occupied Kashmir Awaits a Khaleefah Rashid who Will Respond to its Children’s Cries, with Military Troops Marching for its Liberation!

Without check, Modi, the Raja Dahir of our era, would continue with impunity to shed like rivers the sacred blood of our mothers, sisters, brothers and children.

Since 5th August 2019, the mushrikeen of the Hindu State have waged war upon our Muslim brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir, forcefully annexing it, blinding with pellets, mutilating and murdering with bullets.

It is clear as daylight that despite the horrendous and inhumane oppression being carried out in Kashmir, the current regime of Pakistan would not move an inch or a muscle in aid of the Muslims. The insensitive regime counts the bodies of the dead, makes appeals to the international community, tweets, and acts as mere postman for United Nations. Without shame, this regime acts as if it has fulfilled it’s duty towards Kashmir.

Displaying such hypocrisy in the name of ‘State of Madina’, such a leadership would never mobilize our armed forces to liberate Kashmir.

The Khilafah State is the protector and the shield of Muslims. RasulAllah (SAW) said,

«إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“Indeed, the Imam is a shield, from behind whom you fight and by whom you are protected.” [Muslim].

Follow the virtuous path of Abu Bakr As-Siddiq (ra), who sent armies to defeat the false prophets, those who rejected giving the Zakat and to fight the Romans. Abu Bakr (ra) insisted on sending the armies arguing he will still send the armies even if it that meant being defenseless in Madina against wild animals.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

The Muslims of Occupied Kashmir are not waiting for the international community which has betrayed them for decades, but they are waiting for you, the progeny of Khalid bin Waleed (ra), Salahudeen and Muhammad bin Qasim, who will liberate them. Grant the Nussrah now for the restoration of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood (saw) so that you are ordered to march towards Srinagar in response to the cries of the oppressed, without further delay.

Thursday, 11 Dhul-Qi’dah 1441 AH – 02 July 2020 CE

#KhilafahWillLiberateKashmir