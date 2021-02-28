Obligation of Khilafah Mandates Political Awareness before and after its Establishment

Destruction of Khilafah (Caliphate) was a severe blow to the Muslim Ummah, prior to which the kuffar colonialist had already been dividing the Islamic lands through colonial occupation in the 18th and 19th century CE. In the beginning of 20th century CE, Britain and France had engaged in the treaty of Sykes-Picot to divide the core of the Muslim land i.e. Middle east. After destruction of the Khilafah in 1342A.H, Western masters were able to manage Muslim lands as direct British and French mandates under their institution called League of Nations. After the Second World War, there arose two major powers namely America and Soviet Union bearing the leadership of two different ideologies namely Capitalism and Communism, however the European powers namely Britain and France were still part of the western capitalist camp but slowly losing their position to America in their western camp.

America has been maintaining its position globally through Political, Economic and Military organizations like UNO, IMF, NATO and others. Though Britain architected some of the unions among Muslim land, America has its dominance on those co-operations like OIC, Arab league, GCC and most recent order that America imposed on the spineless rulers of Muslim lands is to form Military alliance which is now termed as IMCTC (Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition) with its headquarters in Saudi Arabia. It must be clear that all of these plans and styles with different unions and co-operations are to keep the Muslim Ummah divided and these regimes that were installed in the Muslim lands after destruction of Khilafah are politically incapable to implement Islam and would never disregard the western world order. These are ruwaibidah rulers that have been subservient to Western masters for a century now.

It is an obligation upon the Muslim Ummah to make herself aware of the politics that happen around the Ummah op on political thought based on Islam. Islamic political thought is established upon the Islamic Aqeedah that obliges the Muslim Ummah to establish Islam with authority by pledging allegiance to the Khaleefah under whom the Islamic Shariah would be implemented internally and dawah to Islam will proceed to new lands through dawah and jihad. Islam has not left the Muslims without any ruling system nor it had given Muslims the option to choose any ruling system but clearly established the fact that only Islamic ruling system is Khilafah system that is mandated by Prophet (saw) and existing ruling systems that are established in the Muslim lands after the destruction of Khilafah are not from Islam. Thus Democracy, Monarchy and Military dictatorship are not from Islam these ruling systems are legally invalid according to the Shariah. Islamic political thought clarifies that, the existing status quo established on western secular Aqeedah is in complete contradiction with Islam that would never provide salvation to the humanity rather this secular capitalism and their leaders are the true source of mischief in global level.

Allah Azza Wa Jal says,

(وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ قَالُوا إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ)

And when it is said to them: “Make not mischief on the earth,” they say: “We are only peacemakers.” [Surah Al-Baqara, Verse 11]

When we look at the Prophethood of Muhammad (saw), it is clear that Allah Azza Wa Jal had motivated and obliged the Prophet (saw) and Muslims to follow the global political events and soon Muslims would take the affairs of global politics into their hand when they would possess authority.

(الم*غُلِبَتِ الرُّومُ* فِي أَدْنَى الْأَرْضِ وَهُم مِّن بَعْدِ غَلَبِهِمْ سَيَغْلِبُونَ)

“Alif-Lam-Mim. The Romans have been defeated.In the nearer land and they, after their defeat, will be victorious.” [Surah Ar-Room, Verse 1-3]

(وَقُل رَّبِّ أَدْخِلْنِي مُدْخَلَ صِدْقٍ وَأَخْرِجْنِي مُخْرَجَ صِدْقٍ وَاجْعَل لِّي مِن لَّدُنكَ سُلْطَانًا نَّصِيرًا)

“And say (O Muhammad SAW): My Lord! Let my entry (to the city of Al-Madinah) be good, and likewise my exit (from the city of Makkah) be good. And grant me from You an authority to help me.” [Surah Al-Isra, Verse 80].

We have the best example from our Prophet (saw) who had established the constitution for the newly formed Islamic state in Madina Al-Munawwra. In the 6th year he had already sent letters to kings inviting them to Islam and entered into treaties with different tribes on the basis of commands from Allah Azza Wa Jal. Thus during the time of the Khulafah ar Rashideen, Roman and Persian lands had become part of the Islamic state and the Islamic state would be the leading state for a millennium in the world that had extended to the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. All of these were possible by the grace of Allah and these actions are manifestations of Islamic political thought and indeed these are political actions that require political awareness without which it will not be possible.

After period of Islam had been on the dominant stage with its ruling system, there was a decline in Islamic thought in general and Islamic political thought in specific in later era during which Khilafah was already losing its position and Muslim lands were being divided by the colonial Kuffar which eventually lead to the destruction of Khilafah in 1342 AH by the traitor Mustafa Kamal in Turkey.

In the later era of Khilafah and after the destruction of Khilafah, we saw a serious decline in the Islamic political thought and political awareness. Among the intelligentsia in the Muslim Ummah, some of the Muslim thinkers were attracted towards nationalism and nation state, some found refuge in Western political thought and looked at it for solution and as only way forward in this modern world. Thus limited Islam to individual level and adopted politics, economics and education from the west and some part of the Muslim land even adopted the eastern communist policies. This in fact delayed the work of resuming the Islamic way of life as Muslims had spent their time and efforts trying these approaches in the Muslim lands but had never succeeded in providing solutions rather paving the path for further decline.

Allah Azza Wa Jal clearly says that the only way of life credible with Allah is Islam and it must be adopted completely.

(إِنَّ الدِّينَ عِندَ اللَّهِ الْإِسْلَامُ) “Truly, the deen with Allah is Islam” [Aal-e-Imran, Verse 19]

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا ادْخُلُوا فِي السِّلْمِ كَافَّةً وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا خُطُوَاتِ الشَّيْطَانِ إِنَّهُ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّ مُّبِينٌ)

“O you who believe! Enter perfectly in Islam (by obeying all the rules and regulations of the Islamic religion) and follow not the footsteps of Shaitan (Satan). Verily! He is to you a plain enemy.” [Surah Al-Baqara, Verse 208].

In order to establish Islam as a complete way of life, a political hizb must exist in order to revive the Islamic political thought and concepts through culturing and interaction, this hizb must interact with Ummah. This hizb with the Islamic political thought clarify the failure of Communism and domination of Western ideology over the Muslim land. Political awareness of this hizb makes the Ummah realize that the rulers of the Muslim lands are agents of the west. Hizb exposes the inaction and lies of these agent rulers and guides the Ummah with correct Islamic political awareness so that Ummah would embark upon this obligation to resume the Islamic way of life and take part in this political work.

Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said,

«سَيَأْتِي عَلَى النَّاسِ سَنَوَاتٌ خَدَّاعَاتُ يُصَدَّقُ فِيهَا الْكَاذِبُ وَيُكَذَّبُ فِيهَا الصَّادِقُ وَيُؤْتَمَنُ فِيهَا الْخَائِنُ وَيُخَوَّنُ فِيهَا الْأَمِينُ وَيَنْطِقُ فِيهَا الرُّوَيْبِضَةُ قِيلَ وَمَا الرُّوَيْبِضَةُ قَالَ الرَّجُلُ التَّافِهُ فِي أَمْرِ الْعَامَّةِ»

“Years of treachery will come over people in which liars are believed and the truthful are denied, the deceitful are trusted and the trustworthy are considered traitors, and the disgraceful will deliver speeches.” It was said, “Who are the disgraceful?” The Prophet said, “Petty men with authority over the common people.” (Sunan Ibn Mājah 4036 authenticated sahih according to Al-Albani).

The West had always portrayed Islam as barbaric and outdated and promotes the political Islam in a bad light and the Muslim rulers are also partner in this crime for still showing their subservience to their masters. There had not been any solution provided to the political issues like Kashmir, Palestine, East Turkmenistan and many other issues. When Muslim Ummah tried to move the blessed revolution towards establishing true Islamic state, Western media promoted the Islamic state of Iraq and Syria in disguise and sabotaged the establishment of true Islamic state. The West tries in all possible ways to hinder the establishment of the true Islamic state and this has been stated by many of their politicians.

(يَسْتَخْفُونَ مِنَ النَّاسِ وَلَا يَسْتَخْفُونَ مِنَ اللَّهِ وَهُوَ مَعَهُمْ إِذْ يُبَيِّتُونَ مَا لَا يَرْضَىٰ مِنَ الْقَوْلِ وَكَانَ اللَّهُ بِمَا يَعْمَلُونَ مُحِيطًا)

“They may hide (their crimes) from men, but they cannot hide (them) from Allah, for He is with them (by His Knowledge), when they plot by night in words that He does not approve, and Allah ever encompasses what they do.” [Surah An-Nisa, Verse 108].

After understanding the burden of reestablishment of Khilafah and understanding the type of work i.e. Political, Political hizb engages in dawah with the Muslim Ummah, cultures and build strong Islamic ideological politicians with Islamic thought who shall never abide by the western world order. They would be carrying beacon of Islam paving the path for new Islamic world order that shall crumble the existing world order. This hizb and its politicians provide the policies, solutions and manifestos for issues that the Muslim Ummah and the globe is facing. By the permission of Allah, once the nusrah is achieved and power transition is ensured through the pledge of allegiance to the Khaleefah, he would appoint his assistants, governors and others that shall start governing the affairs of the Ummah on the Islamic thought as mandated by Allah Azza Wa Jal.

(الَّذِينَ إِن مَّكَّنَّاهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ أَقَامُوا الصَّلَاةَ وَآتَوُا الزَّكَاةَ وَأَمَرُوا بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَنَهَوْا عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَلِلَّهِ عَاقِبَةُ الْأُمُورِ)

“Those who, if We give them power in the land, order for Iqamat-as-Salat, to pay the Zakat and they enjoin Al-Ma’ruf and forbid Al-Munkar [i.e. they make the Quran as the law of their land in all the spheres of life]. And with Allah rests the end of (all) matters.” [Surah Al-Hajj, Verse 41].

We ask Allah Azza Wa Jal to guide us and support us with the authority to re-establish the Khilafah upon the method of prophet hood with which this Deen of truth will be once again become superior and dominant over every other ideology.

(لِلَّهِ الْأَمْرُ مِن قَبْلُ وَمِن بَعْدُ وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ)

“The decision of the matter, before and after (these events) is only with Allah, And on that Day, the believers will rejoice.” [Surah Ar-Room, Verse 4]

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Faizul bin Ahamed