Obituary of the First Da’wah Carrier in Hizb ut Tahrir in Tunisia

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً]

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzaab: 23].



The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia mourn to the Muslim Ummah in general, and the people of Tunisia specifically, the god-fearing and pure Da’wah Carrier, with sophisticated manners and enlightened thought, Ustaadh Muhammad Al-Fadel Shatara, nobleman of Al-Ataya in Kerkennah Island, born on September 12, 1942, and the son of the khateeb and scholar: the warrior and syndicate member, Zaitouni Sheikh, Abdel Fattah Shatara. Ustaadh Muhammad – may Allah have mercy on him – passed away on the morning of Thursday 14 January 2021, at the age of 78, which he spent in the obedience of Allah (swt) and working with Hizb ut Tahrir to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of prophethood, exerting all his power and energy in carrying the Da’wah to the people, patient, friendly, seeking reward from Allah (swt) and loving to the Da’wah and its carriers of the members of Hizb ut Tahrir.

He, may Allah have mercy on him, joined the da’wah in the sixties of the last century during his postgraduate studies in the field of Physical Sports and Pedagogy of Psychology at the University of Cologne, Germany. After returning to Tunisia in 1971, he practiced the teaching profession at the Teacher Nomination School in Carthage and then at the Faculty of Sciences in Tunis, then he studied the Fundamentals of Religion (Usul-ul-Deen) at the Faculty of Sharia in Tunis and obtained an Ijaza.

Allah (swt) opened the doors of khayr by his hands, that he was the first beacon of light to carry the Da’wah and spread the enlightened thought in Tunisia, so he – Rahimahullah – established the first circle of Hizb ut Tahrir in 1973, and along with those with him, they began to win over supporters for the Hizb in Tunis, home of Tamim, Gabes and Kerkennah, after which the Da’wah spread, by the will of Allah, in the rest of the country.

He, may Allah have mercy on him, carried the call of the Khilafah in difficult circumstances with many obstacles, proclaiming openly with the truth and was harmed for the sake of Allah, like all reformers who seek to implement the true law of Allah (swt) and the revival of Muslims. The regime of Bourguiba arrested him in 1983 and he was imprisoned unjustly with hatred and aggression. After his release, he worked as a teacher of Islamic Studies in an autonomous school while remaining under close security surveillance.

We ask Allah (swt) to show wide mercy towards the loss of the Ummah and our loss, and to enter him into the highest Firdaws with the Prophets, the Truthful Ones, the Martyrs, the Righteous and the best of their company, and to reward him the best of reward on behalf of the Muslims. Verily, the eyes weep and the heart is saddened, but we do not say except that which pleases Allah (swt), to Allah we belong, and verily to Allah we shall return, إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia