Obituary of Dawah Carrier in Sudan: Yusuf Hamid Is’haq

وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ بِشَيْءٍ مِنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِنَ الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَنْفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient *Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.”” [2:155-156]

With hearts full of faith and contentment with the judgment of Allah, and with tearful eyes, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan mourns for the forgiven one, Allah willing:

Yusuf Hamid Is’haq

A member of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in El Obeid city, who carried the call despite his diabetes, which led to the amputation of part of his leg, and caused his eyesight to diminish, and despite all of this, it did not deter him from carrying the call, and speaking out wherever he was. We ask Allah the Most Generous, Lord of the Mighty Throne, to cover him with the breadth of His Mercy, to forgive him, to honor his residence, to expand his entrance, to make the blessing in his family, and to inspire us and his brothers the bearers of the call, and his family and relatives, patience and good consolation.

The heart grieves, the eyes shed tears, and to your separation, Brother Yusuf, we are sad, and we only say that which pleases our Lord: إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ “We belong to Allah and to Him we will return.”

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Saturday, 02nd Safar 1442 AH

19/09/2020 CE