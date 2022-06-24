Obituary of a Dawah Carrier: The Honorable Al-Ustath Ahmed Muhammad Al-Faqir Al-Ajarmah (Abu Asim) from the First Generation of Hizb ut Tahrir

With patient and conceding hearts, Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah of Jordan mourns to the family in Jordan and the Islamic Ummah, the dawah carrier, one of its righteous, pure and pious Shabab, and we do not praise anyone in front Allah, from the first generation of Hizb ut Tahrir, the honorable Ustaadh:

Ahmed Muhammad Al-Faqir Al-Ajarmah

Who passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty on Monday, 21 of Dhul Qi’ddah 1443 AH corresponding to 20/6/2022, at the age of ninety-three years old, and who spent his entire life working for the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) with diligence and patience holding onto the covenant and carrying the dawah despite his old age, and despite the harm and hardship he faced, some of which were in the prisons of the oppressors, may Allah (swt) have mercy on the honorable Brother Abu Asim. He was gentle, easy-going, loving the dawah and its Shabab, working diligently, steadfast in the truth, and rejoicing in the promise of Allah Almighty.

We pray to Allah Almighty to forgive him and have mercy upon him and to gather him with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs and the righteous in the gardens of bliss, and the best of those who are companions, and we ask Allah to inspire his family with patience, comfort and good solace.

Oh Allah, have mercy on our Brother Abu Asim, honour his home, expand his entrance, and replace him with a better abode than his abode, and a better family than his family, and gather us and him under the banner of your Prophet on the Day of Resurrection.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

22 Dhu al-Qidah 1443- Tuesday, 21st June 2022

No: 26 / 1443

(Translated)

– Speech by:

Ustaadh Marwan Obeid at the funeral of Ustaadh Ahmed Al-Faqir Al-Ajarma (Abu Asim) Rahmatullah alaihi