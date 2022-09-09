Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Muhammad Hussain Abdullah (Abu Sufyan)

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.” [TMQ Al-Ahzab 23]

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً]

With belief and submission to the will of Allah (swt), Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Jordan mourns to the Muslims in general, and the people of Jordan in particular, and to the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar Ata bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, one of its loyal, patient, and distinguished members, and the bearer of solid stances that please Allah and His Messenger (saw) and we do not praise any one to Allah (swt):

The jurist, thinker and politician from the first generation of the members of Hizb ut Tahrir

Muhammad Hussain Abdullah (Abu Sufyan)

Who passed on to the company of the Exalted (swt), today, Monday, September 5, 2022, after a life he spent in obedience to Allah (swt) bearing the call of truth and good with Hizb ut Tahrir since its foundation, working for the resumption of Islamic life by establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood. He was patient with what he faced in its cause, he was persecuted, arrested and imprisoned, hoping for the reward from Allah, trusting in His Victory. He, may Allah have mercy on him, remained steadfast on the truth that he carried, defiantly challenging, unwavering and strong in his resolve. He was full of trust in the promise of Allah (swt) for the Ummah of Islam of victory and empowerment.

We pray to Allah (swt) to forgive him and have mercy upon him and to gather him with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs and the righteous in the gardens of bliss, and the best of those who are companions, and to reward him greatly on our behalf, and the behalf of Islam and Muslims, and we ask Allah to inspire his family with patience, comfort and good solace.

[إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return” [TMQ Al-Baqarah: 156]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

9 Safar 1444 – Monday, 5th September 2022

No: 04 / 1444

(Translated)

