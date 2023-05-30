Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Ismail Al-Wahwah (Abu Anas)

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [TMQ Al-Ahzab:23]

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Australia mourns the passing of one of the men who was much loved by the Muslims generally and the dawah carriers in particular (may Allah have mercy on him):

Br. Ismail Al-Wahwah (Abu Anas)

Who passed away to the mercy of Allah (swt) today, Thursday, 28th Shawwal 1444 AH, corresponding to 18th May 2023 CE, after persevering with an illness and after he spent his life in obedience to Allah (swt).

Abu Anas joined Hizb ut Tahrir in the late 1970’s where he since worked tirelessly in multiple countries of residence, many times being forced to relocate by the regimes. He resided and called to the truth in Palestine, Jordan, Yemen, Germany, Denmark and Australia, being constant upon the word and not fearing the blame of the blamer nor the oppression of the tyrant.

Those who meet him would lay testimony to his love for Allah (swt), His Messenger (saw) and the Ummah of Muhammad (saw), working wherever he travelled in all conditions to liberate the Ummah from foreign occupation and to correct her condition through the resumption of the Islamic way of life by the re-establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood.

Abu Anas (may Allah have mercy on him) sacrificed much being imprisoned and harassed multiple times by oppressive regimes and their various arms in the Muslim and Western world for holding to account the oppressors, never wavering in the least despite the constant threats and physical torture.

We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and to all the dawah carriers. We ask Allah (swt) to envelop him with His (swt) vast mercy, to shower him with His (swt) good pleasure and forgiveness, to grant him His (swt) expansive gardens with the prophets, the people of truth, the martyrs, and the righteous. We finally ask Allah (swt) to reward his family and relatives and to grant them patience and solace.

Verily the eyes shed tears and the heart grieves, but we will not say except that which is pleasing to our Lord.

[إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Verily we belong to Allah, and to him we will return.” [Al-Baqarah: 156].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Australia

Press Release

28 th Shawwal 1444 AH – Thursday, 18 th May 2023 CE

No.: 1444 / 02

(Translated)