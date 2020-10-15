Obituary of a Daw’ah Carrier in Turkey

Hizb ut-Tahrir Wilayah Turkey Mourns Vedat Kurnaz, One of its Sincere Shabab!

مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration”

Vedat Kurnaz dedicated his life as a sincere and loyal Muslim working to resume the Islamic way of life, then his life ended that he spent in the Islamic call (dawah), while carrying the dawah as well, as he passed away in the evening hours as a result of an angina pectoris (heart attack) while giving a halaqa (session) to the brothers.

The late Vedat Kurnaz was born in 1966, an electrical and electronics engineer, was a delegate of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Turkey. He had begun to work with the dawah in Vienna and then in Turkey. He spent his life calling for the resumption of the Islamic way of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood. In addition, he passed away to the mercy of Allah the Almighty while giving a halaqa to establish the rule of Allah on earth, and we are witness to that before Allah (swt).

We pray to Allah (swt) to bestow mercy on our dear brother and to inspire his family with beautiful patience, and we extend our condolences to his relatives, loved ones and companions on his path.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Wednesday, 20th Safar 1442 AH

07/10/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 02