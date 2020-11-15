Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier in Tunisia: Murad Al-Shuhemi

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Tunisia mourns one of its members, the Da’wah carrier:

Murad Al-Shuhemi

He passed away on Wednesday 25 Rabii’ al-Awwal 1442 AH corresponding to 11 November 2020 CE, at the age of 55 years old, which he spent in the obedience of Allah (swt) and carrying the Da’wah to resume the Islamic way of life, by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

The Shab, Murad Al-Shuhemi, may Allah have mercy on him, was one of those who joined Hizb ut Tahrir in Sousse in the 1980’s, and in 1991, he was imprisoned for the sake of the Da’wah for the Khilafah. He, may Allah have mercy on him, spent his life in carrying the Da’wah, loving to the Shabab, optimistic about victory, asking Allah (swt) to allow him to witness the Khilafah, until he passed away at this state.

We ask Allah to show wide mercy towards him, enter him into Jannah, and reward him on our behalf and on behalf of the Muslims the best of reward. Verily to Allah do we belong, and verily, to Allah do we return.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Wednesday, 25th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

11/11/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1442 / 14