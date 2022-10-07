Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier in Tanzania

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance], and they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania mourns one of its younger da’wah carriers, Abdi Gibu Barie (38) of Mwanza region, North Western of Tanzania.

He moved to the mercy of Allah Taala on Monday, 03 October 2022 CE corresponding 08 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1444 Hijri.

Abdi Gibu Barie (may Allah have mercy on his soul) despite being a daaris (student), he was one of the active and hardworking activists with high commitment in the call to resume Islamic life, whereas he was engaging in Hizb activity until his final hours on Sunday, 02 October 2022.

We ask Allah to shower him with His widespread mercy, forgiveness and to receive him in His Vast Gardens. Also we mourn ourselves, and his family, siblings, friends and we ask Him Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala to shower us and them with patience and the best of consolation.

[إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“To Allah We belong, and to Him is our return” [Al-Baqarah:156]

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Press Release

9 Rabi’ I 1444 – Wednesday, 5th October 2022

No: 02 / 1444