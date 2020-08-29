Obituary of a Dawah Carrier in Sudan: Muhyi Adeen Mohammed Wadeedi

وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ بِشَيْءٍ مِنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِنَ الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَنْفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient * Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.”

With hearts full of faith and contentment with the decree of Allah (swt), and with tearful eyes, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan mourns for the forgiven one by Allah’s (swt) permission:

Muhyi Adeen Mohammed Wadeedi

Who spent his entire youth working towards the resumption of the Islamic way of life; by reestablishing the Khilafah Rashidah (the rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, promising himself, spending his time and wealth and opening his household for the call in the best manner, meeting people with a radiant smile and giving glad tidings of Allah’s bounties and His promised victory until his time ceased and he returned to His Lord on Monday, 5th Muharram 1442 AH corresponding to 24/08/2020. We ask Allah the Almighty, Lord of the Honourable Throne, to cover him with the breadth of His Mercy, to forgive him, to honour his residence, to expand his entrance, to bestow blessings upon his family and onto his offspring, and to inspire us and his brothers, the bearers of the call, and his family and relatives, patience and good consolation. The heart is grieving, the eyes are shedding tears, and to your separation, my friend, we are saddened, and we only say what pleases our Lord:

إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return.”

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Tuesday, 06th Muharram 1442 AH

25/08/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 02