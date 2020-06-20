Obituary of a Daw’ah Carrier in Sudan: Mohammed Al-Sayir Omar

ولَنَبْلُوَنَّكُم بِشَيْءٍ مِّنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِّنَ الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَنفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ

وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ

“And most certainly shall We try you by means of danger, and hunger, and loss of worldly goods, of lives and of [labour’s] fruits. But give glad tidings unto those who are patient in adversity”

With tearful eyes and hearts satisfied with Allah’s decree, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan mourns for the forgiven Sheikh (by the will of Allah):

Mohammed Al-Sayir Omar

Who spent his youth in calling for the resumption of the Islamic way of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood and worked his entire life in order to raise the banner of la ilaha illa Allah Mohammed Rasulullah ﷺ (there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah ﷺ) patiently, taking into account the harm he suffered in the prisons of the oppressors and their detention centers in order to support the truth without being tired or bored until he fulfilled the inevitable period of time in this world yesterday morning, Tuesday, 25 Shawwal 1441 AH corresponding to 16/6/2020.

We ask Allah to have mercy and forgiveness upon him and to place him in His spacious gardens with the prophets, the believers and the martyrs and the righteous and verily those are the good companions, and to bestow upon us and his family with patience and good consolation. Men are dying and their good deeds remain speaking of the greatness of their positions at different situations.

إنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“To Allah we belong and to Him we return”

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesperson of Hizb it Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Wednesday, 26th Shawwal 1441 AH

17/06/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 55