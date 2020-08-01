Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier in Sudan: Hussein Hamed Fadl Al-Mawla

الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“Who, when calamity befalls them, say, ‘Verily, unto Allah do we belong and, verily, unto Him we shall return.’” [Al-Baqarah:156]

With hearts filled with faith and acceptance to the Qadaa of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, and with tearful eyes, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan mourns the forgiven by the will of Allah:

Hussein Hamed Fadl Al-Mawla (Mahejin)

One of its members working for the resumption of the Islamic way of life, by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood, who passed away due to a car accident. We ask Allah (swt) to have mercy on him, forgive his sins, be generous on him, allow his entrance to be wide, and shower blessings on his family and offspring, and grant us and his brothers and sisters in the Da’wah, as well as his family, patience and the best solace.

إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“Verily to Allah we belong and verily unto him do we return”

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Monday, 06th Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

27/07/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 61