Obituary of a Dawah Carrier in Sudan: Dr. Ibrahim Babiker Muhammad

وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُمْ بِشَيْءٍ مِنَ الْخَوْفِ وَالْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِنَ الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَنْفُسِ وَالثَّمَرَاتِ وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient * Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” [Al-Baqara: 155-156]

With hearts satisfied with Allah’s decree, and with tearful eyes, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan mourns one of its members who worked hard and was steadfast in carrying the call to resume the Islamic way life; by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood until the last moments of his life, until he passed away today at noon, Sunday, 26 Jumada Al-Awwal 1442 AH corresponding to 10/1/2021 CE,

Dr. Ibrahim Babiker Muhammad (May Allah have mercy on him)

May Allah (swt) forgive his sins, and make the highest paradise of heaven his abode, with those whom Allah (swt) has blessed among the prophets, believers (siddiqeen), the martyrs, the righteous, and they are the best companions. We ask Allah (swt), Lord of the Honorable Throne, to grant blessings to his family and sons, and to inspire us, his family and his brothers in carrying the call, the beautiful patience and good consolation.

إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.”

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Sunday, 26th Jumada I 1442 AH

10/01/2021 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 43