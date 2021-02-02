Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier in Lebanon

[كُلُّ نَفْسٍ ذَائِقَةُ الْمَوْتِ وَإِنَّمَا تُوَفَّوْنَ أُجُورَكُمْ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ فَمَن زُحْزِحَ عَنِ النَّارِ وَأُدْخِلَ الْجَنَّةَ فَقَدْ فَازَ وَمَا الْحَيَاةُ الدُّنْيَا إِلَّا مَتَاعُ الْغُرُورِ]



“Every soul will taste death. And you will only receive your full reward on the Day of Judgment. Whoever is spared from the Fire and is admitted into Paradise will ˹indeed˺ triumph, whereas the life of this world is no more than the delusion of enjoyment.” [Al-i-Imran:185].

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon mourns the death of one of its Da’wah carriers, Hajj Majid Zaid (Abu Rami), a resident of Tyre, who passed away at dawn today, Monday, 12 Jumada al-Akhir 1442 AH, corresponding to 1/25/2021 CE, after contracting an incurable illness.

While we condole ourselves and his family and loved ones, we ask Allah (swt), the Most Merciful and Most Forgiving, to forgive him and have mercy on him, and to shower him with His Generosity and Favor, for what He (swt) knew of him of his carrying of the Da’wah generally, and his work in the city of Tyre specifically in uniting the Muslims’ ranks, exerting his health, time and effort for this sake.

We ask Allah (swt), the Most Generous, to allow us to witness soon what Hajj Abu Rami has worked for, the state of justice and righteousness, the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, which unites the Muslims and gather their ranks under one flag, the flag of “La Ilaha Illah Allah.”

[وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ * أُوْلَئِكَ عَلَيْهِمْ صَلَوَاتٌ مِنْ رَبِّهِمْ وَرَحْمَةٌ وَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُهْتَدُونَ]

“…give good tidings to the patient * who, when calamity befalls them, say, “Verily, unto Allah do we belong and, verily, unto Him we shall return.” * It is they upon whom their Sustainer’s blessings and grace are bestowed, and it is they, they who are on the right path!” [Al-Baqara: 155-157]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

12 Jumada II 1442 – Monday, 25 January 2021

No: H.T.L 1442/06

(Translated)