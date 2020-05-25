Obituary of a Daw’ah Carrier in Kyrgyzstan: Mirzakhanov Mirzabharum

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzab: 23]

Believing in Allah’s Qada Wa Qadar (divine fate and destiny), we mourn with deep sadness to the Islamic Ummah the death of one of our members, Brother Mirzakhanov Mirzabharum, may Allah (swt) have mercy on him, who passed away to the mercy of Allah (swt) on Monday, 18/5/2020.

Mirzabharum, who was born in 1973 in the town of Khujand in Tajikistan, carried the call with Hizb ut Tahrir and worked tirelessly and exerted every effort to resume the Islamic way of life in the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood. He did not fear any blame in his work for the sake of Allah.

The ideological and political activities of Mirzabharum in the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir were not kept out of sight of the Tajik despotic regime; so he was arrested in 2001 to bring an end to his activities. He fell victim to the oppression of the tyrants and the unjust, and a tumor appeared in his brain as a result of the brutal treatment in prison. In 2009, he became a first-hand disabled person. After being released from prison in 2010, Mirzabharum spent most of his time in hospital due to his illness.

However, despite his illness, he did not stop his Dawah activities not even for a moment, and he did not leave the Dawah despite his restricted movement in a wheelchair. He continued to call on all Muslims for the good and truth and he intensified his activities while he was in this situation. For this reason, the tyrant’s agents did not stop his interrogation even while he was in a wheelchair, and demanded that he stop his activities and attempted to obstruct his work. However, our brother, may Allah have mercy on him, stood firm and did not bow to the oppressors, saying, “I will continue my call and will not depart from this path even if I die, do what you can.”

We ask Allah (swt) to shower our Brother Mirzabharum with His abundant mercy, and make the Heaven his abode with the Prophets, the Believers, the martyrs, the righteous, they are the best of companions, and that He inspire us and his family with patience, solace and good consolation.

Despite our deep sorrow for the death of our brother, who was in the same row with us in carrying the Dawah, we say only what pleases our Lord: إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” [Al-Baqara: 156].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan

Wednesday, 27th Ramadan 1441 AH

20/05/2020 CE

REF: 1441 / 02