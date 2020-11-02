Obituary of a Dawah Carrier in Jordan: Jihad Abdul Qadeem Zalloum

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzab: 23]

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wiayah of Jordan mourns to the whole Ummah the death of brother, Jihad Abdul Qadeem Zalloum, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, and son of our late former Ameer, our Sheikh Abdul Qadeem Zalloum (may Allah’s mercy be on him). Our brother passed away today, Saturday, 14 Rabii’ al-Awwal 1442 AH corresponding to 31/10/2020 CE in Amman.

The deceased, Abu Al-Ameen, (may Allah’s mercy be on him) was a true Dawah carrier, devoted his life and time to the Dawah, we commend no one to Allah, he was the best successor to the best predecessor.

We ask Allah the All Mighty and All Powerful, to send His mercy upon him and widen his grave and honour it and make the highest Jannat Al-Firdous his abode with the company of his beloved, Muhammad ﷺ and noble Companions. And we ask Allah (swt) to grant his family and close ones, the patience, solace and best in mourning.

إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“We belong to Allah and to Him we will return” [Al- Baqara: 156]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Saturday, 14th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

31/10/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 05