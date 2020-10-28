Obituary of a Dawah Carrier in Iraq: Nadi Khaz’al

Believing in and accepting the Qadaa (divine fate) of Allah (swt), Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Iraq mourns to the Muslims in general and the Shabab of the Hizb in Diyala in particular, a Dawah Carrier,

Brother Nadi Khaz’al (Abu Salam)

who passed away yesterday, Sunday 10/25/2020, in the Diyala Governorate. He is from the earlier Shabab who joined the party at the beginning of the seventies of the last century, and was keen to carry and spread the call. He was chased and arrested on the days of the previous regime. He was also arrested after the American occupation, and his son was kidnapped. He was forced to change his residence more than once, leaving his home town, and the militias seized his farm. Despite all this, he remained patient and persisted in carrying the call until the day of his death. May Allah (swt) send down His wide mercy, forgive him, and make his abode the eternal Jannah with His (swt) generosity and grace.

May Allah’s wide mercy descend on you, Abu Salam, and may Allah inspire us, your family, and your parents with patience and solace.

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“We belong to Allah and to Him we will return.” [Al-Baqara: 156]

We pledge to you to move forward until the promise of Allah (swt) is fulfilled, Allah never breaks His promise.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Monday, 09th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

26/10/2020 CE

Issue No: 1442 / 01