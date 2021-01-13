Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier in Iraq: Hassan Abdul-Ghani Muhammad Al-Rifai

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ

فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn to the Muslim Ummah the dear brother and honorable teacher:

Hassan Abdul-Ghani Muhammad Al-Rifai

Who followed the footsteps of his father in carrying the Da’wah to revive the Ummah, working tirelessly until illness crippled him and he passed away. We ask Allah, the Most Merciful, to show wide mercy towards you our brother Hassan, entering him into Jannah with the Prophets, the Truthful Ones, the Martyrs, the Righteous and the best of their company. We also ask Allah to inspire us and his family and loved ones with patience and solace.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

“Verily to Allah do we belong and verily to Allah do we return” [Al-Baqarah: 156]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Sunday, 26th Jumada I 1442 AH

10/01/2021 CE

Issue No: 1442 / 02