Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier from the First Generation of Hizb ut Tahrir: Hatim Misbah Nasser Aldeen (Abu A’hid)

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance], and they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]

Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine mourns one of Hizb ut Tahrir’s men, the Da’wah carrier from the first generation in its ranks. The Marhoom by the will of Allah (swt):

Hatim Misbah Nasser Aldeen (Abu A’hid)

who departed to the mercy of Allah (swt) this morning, Sunday 28/11/2021. Al-Hajj, Rahimahullah, spent his life carrying the Da’wah of Islam, working for the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, wherever he was. He, may Allah have mercy on him, was one of the spearheads for the work to resume the Islamic way of life. The Da’wah would delegate him to wherever needed, and he would respond sincerely, obedient and enduring imprisonment for several instances in the agents and oppressors’ prisons for the sake of the dawah.

The Hajj, may Allah have mercy on him, is witnessed for his keenness to attend and participate in most of the Da’wah events in the Blessed Land. He is witnessed in the fields of enjoining the good and forbidding the evil, and adopting the interests of the people and the struggle for their issues. He, may Allah have mercy on him, never compromised in the defence of the endowment (Waqf) of the companion Tamim al-Dari, present for court hearings and the stances, despite his old age, seeing him a participant in rejecting the Social Security Law and refusing the CEDAW agreement, proclaiming the Truth in face of each plot on the people of Palestine, and travelling amongst the cities of Palestine competing with the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir in answering the Da’wah call.

May Allah bless our dear deceased with His vast mercy, make his abode in His spacious gardens, Inna Lilah Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’oon, “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return”. May Allah reward his family and his people greatly and bestow them with patience and solace, and we do not say except what pleases Allah. To Allah belongs what He gave and to Allah what He took, everything with Him is set for a specified span.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land of Palestine

23 Rabii’ 1443 – Sunday, 28th November 2021

– Obituary of Al-Hajj Hatim Misbah Nasser Aldeen during the Funeral –