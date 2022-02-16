Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier from the First Generation of Hizb ut Tahrir – Al-Hajj Ibrahim Ahmad Musa Hind

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance], and they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً]

Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine mourns one of Hizb ut Tahrir’s men, the Da’wah carrier from the first generation in its ranks. The Marhoom by the will of Allah (swt):

Al-Hajj Ibrahim Ahmad Musa Hind (Abul-Munthir)

Who departed to the mercy of Allah (swt) in the middle of the night of Saturday 12/2/2022 at the age of 91 years. Al-Hajj, may Allah have mercy on him, joined the call with Sheikh Taqiuddin an-Nabhani, may Allah have mercy on him, since the beginning of his activity in 1952 and before he announced the founding of the party, then he spent his life carrying the call of Islam and working for the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood wherever he went and traveled. He, may Allah have mercy on him, was one of the pillars of work to resume the Islamic way of life, obedient, sincere, enduring for the sake of that the imprisonment, hardships, and travel, as a teacher and preacher to people in mosques, events, councils, and through the Internet.

Despite his advancing age, he remained active, persistent, attending circles, participating in activities, reading leaflets, loving the members and was their companion, praying for them and they praying for him with all goodness, love and sincerity. He lived observing his covenant with Allah until the last moments of his life and died on that, leaving behind him a righteous offspring carrying the Dawah loving Islam and working for its elevation, resembling him in activity, determination and giving, which will be an asset for him and in the balance of his good deeds, Allah willing.

May Allah bless our dear deceased with His Vast Mercy, make his abode in His spacious Gardens, Inna Lilah Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’oon, “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return”. May Allah reward his family and his people greatly and bestow them with patience and solace, and we do not say except what pleases Allah. To Allah belongs what He gave and to Allah what He took, everything with Him is set for a specified span.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land – Palestine

11 Rajab 1443 – Saturday, 12th Febrauary 2022

No: BN/S 1443 / 09

(Translated)