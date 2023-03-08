Obituary of a Dawah Carrier from the First Generation – Al-Haj Ahmad Theeb Abdel Al-Haleem Mohammad

﴿مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً﴾

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration –” [Al-Ahzab: 23]



The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine mourns one of the men from the first generation in Hizb Tahrir, the deceased dawah carrier (may Allah have mercy on him):

Al-Haj Ahmad Theeb Abdel Al-Haleem Mohammad

(Abu Ali Al-Tirawi)

Who passed away to the mercy of Allah (swt) today, Wednesday, 01/03/2023, after struggling with a terminal illness at the age of 85 where he spent his life in obedience to Allah.

Al-Hajj Abu Ali Al-Tirawi was one of the men to join the first ranks of the Hizb, he was a dawah carrier in Palestine, Jordan, America and wherever he traveled and resided.

He was harmed for the sake of Allah, imprisoned and tortured in the prisons of the traitorous Jordanian regime, yet he was patient, sacrificing and steadfast. He was a Khatib, teacher, and dignitary. Always present in the righteous stances and delegations, he stood for the truth in the faces of the oppressors.

He (may Allah have mercy on him) was one of the influential dignitaries who took advantage of his status and prestige in serving Islam and the dawah. He also was a beneficent donor to the dawah with his wealth, extending his hand to the dawah all the while seeking the acceptance from Allah.

May Allah have wide mercy on our deceased and dwell him in His Spacious Gardens with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs, the righteous, indeed they are the best of companions.

We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return and may Allah reward his family and relatives and grant his family patience and solace. We only say what pleases Allah…Surely, Allah takes what is His, and what He gives is Hisand to all things He has appointed a time.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

9 Sha’aban 1444 – Wednesday, 1st March 2023

No: BN/S 1444 / 13

(Translated)