Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Turkey Announces the Death of One of its Loyal Workers Murat Ardic, May Allah Have Mercy on Him

Murat Ardic, who devoted his life as a Muslim to the resumption of the Islamic life, died of a heart attack.

[إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return” [TMQ 2: 156]

Our brother Murat Ardic, who resided in Šubuk district of Ankara, is one of the loyal Da`wah carriers working with Hizb ut Tahrir since 2005. As he was aware that the Khilafah (Caliphate) is a crucial issue for all Muslims, as it will make the religion of Allah the Almighty sovereign on the face of the earth and restore the Islamic life anew, and accordingly he continued his struggle in this way. He, like other Shabab who carry the da’wah, devoted his life to the cause of the Islamic da’wah, until the command of Allah Almighty came down and handed over his soul to the Most Merciful.

Yesterday, Monday, May 24, 2021, Murat Ardic was taken to the hospital due to a heart attack caused by a bee sting. After that, his condition returned to its previous condition after medical interventions, but he relapsed and suffered a second heart attack in the hospital, which led to his death at the age of 41.

We witness that our brother Murat Ardic’s work was sincere and diligent in order to elevate the word of Allah the Almighty. He is married and a father of two children.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Turkey pray to Allah (swt) to have mercy on him and grant him dwelling in His vast gardens and inspire his family patience and solace, and we extend our condolences to all his relatives, loved ones and brothers in the dawah.

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً]

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.” [TMQ 33:23]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

13 Shawwal 1442 – Tuesday, 26th May 2021

No: 15 / 1442

(Translated)