Obituary and Condolences of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir on the Death of Engineer Ismail Al-Wahwah (Abu Anas)

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge, others are waiting to. They have never changed in the least.” [TMQ Surah Al-Ahzab 33:23]

The Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir extends condolences to the Muslims in general, and to the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir in particular, over the honorable brother, whom we lost at Fajr of Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Australia.

Abu Anas, may Allah (swt) have mercy on him, was one of the pillars of the Hizb, as he was a member of the Ameer’s Office, with a long history of resisting injustice, and steadfastness upon the truth, without being shaken by neither hardships and tribulations nor prisons and persecution of tyrants. Instead, he increased with strength upon strength, working with sincerity and truthfulness, by the Permission of Allah…

In this world, his eyes looked to the Rayah (banner) of the Messenger of Allah (saw), which rises from one lofty station to another… and in the Hereafter, as He (swt) said,

[إِنَّ الْمُتَّقِينَ فِي جَنَّاتٍ وَنَهَرٍ * فِي مَقْعَدِ صِدْقٍ عِنْدَ مَلِيكٍ مُقْتَدِرٍ]

“Indeed, the righteous will be amid Gardens and rivers. (*) at the Seat of Honour in the presence of the Most Powerful Sovereign.” [TMQ Surah Al-Qamar 54:54-55].

May Allah (swt) have mercy on our brother and enter His Spacious Jannah, and gather him with the Prophets (as), the truthful ones, the martyrs, and the righteous. We ask Allah (swt) for us, his family and Muslims, to be as the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful said,

[الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ * أُولَئِكَ عَلَيْهِمْ صَلَوَاتٌ مِنْ رَبِّهِمْ وَرَحْمَةٌ وَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُهْتَدُونَ]

“Those who, when faced with a disaster, say, “Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will return.” (*) They are the ones who will receive Allah’s blessings and mercy. And it is they who are guided” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:156-157].

May Allah (swt) have mercy on you, O Abu Anas, with a wide mercy… We only say what he said (saw) when he lost his son and the apple of his eye, Ibrahim,

«إِنَّ الْعَيْنَ تَدْمَعُ وَالْقَلْبَ يَحْزَنُ وَلَا نَقُولُ إِلَّا مَا يَرْضَى رَبُّنَا وَإِنَّا بِفِرَاقِكَ يَا إِبْرَاهِيمُ لَمَحْزُونُون»

“The eye weeps and the heart grieves, but we say only what our Lord is pleased with, and we are grieved over being separated from you, Ibrahim.” [Bukhari, Muslim]

May Allah (swt) have mercy on you, O Abu Anas, our friend and companion on our path. Inna lillah wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioun, Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will return.

Your brother and companion on the path,

Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah