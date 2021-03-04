O Youths of Islam!! Strive to be the First and Foremost in the Dawah to Re-Establish the Khilafah

مِّنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَـٰهَدُوا ٱللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَىٰ نَحْبَهُۥ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا)

“Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah of them some have fulfilled their obligations (i.e. have been martyred), and some of them are still waiting yielding to no change.” [Surah Al-Ahzab, 33: 23]

Indeed the Ummah of Muhammad (saw) has no shortage of Men, its history is rich with personalities. Their display of courage and valour, the nobility of their character, the strength of their Iman and their achievements for the sake of Islam have given a dilemma for the parents of today, when naming his/her new born child. Since the Dawn of Islam, the Shabab (the youth) have played a great role in revival of this Deen. Islam was established upon their shoulders and forearms. They were the quickest to respond to the Da’wah of the Prophet Muhammad (saw). Al-Arqam ibn Abi al-Arqam, at the age of 12, made his home the headquarters for the Messenger (saw) to proceed his dawah for 13 consecutive years. The Shabab were afflicted by harm and torture but their determination was not weakened. They knew that their standing before Allah (swt) was in accordance to the level of what they sacrificed and undertook. And so they undertook their obligation in the best of manners. The Messenger of Allah (saw) would consult them in important matters and accede to their opinion, like when he took the advice of the young regarding going out to meet the Mushrikeen in the Battle of Uhud. Who can forget Abdullah Ibn Mas’ood (ra) – a poor weak boy hired to tend sheep, who would fear passing by the seating area of the nobles of Makkah? However, he was given might and honour through Islam – he was amongst the foremost to challenge the Quraysh with the truth and when the dawah was moved to the stage of Interaction, he was the first to recite the Qur’an openly without fear or apprehension. Musab ibn Umair, another young man of Quraish envied by many for his wealth and nobility, the best dressed amongst them who abandoned all the luxuries of the world for Allah and His Messenger. Musab who was imprisoned by his own mother because of his rejection of her deen. Musab who became the first envoy of Messenger (saw), was instrumental in preparing Madinah for the Rule of Islam and the establishment of the Islamic state.

It was not enough that he sacrificed all his wealth and position for the Deen; it was not enough that he worked to establish the first Islamic state as part of the Prophets group and was his first envoy, but he sealed his noble life with a final chapter filled with courage and valour and died as a shaheed in the Battle of Uhud defending the state that he built with Allah’s Messenger (saw). These youths from the first generation carried the banner of the Da’wah and proclaimed the Haqq (the truth), and so Allah realized the great victory for them and the birth of the first Islamic State in Madinah. They carried Islam and spread it as a message of light, honour and dignity.

The next generation of great personalities after the Sahaba (ra) from amongst the youth continued to work for the cause of Islam even after the time of the Sahabah. Imam Muhammad bin Idrees Ash-Shaafi’ (rh), one of the greatest scholars of this Ummah, he memorised the Quran when he was 7. He was a Mujtahid, a scholar with the ability to derive solutions from the Quran and the Sunnah at the age of 14. The first book that reached the Muslim Ummah in the subject area of Usool ul–Fiqh was ‘Ar-Risalah’ written by Ash-Shaafi’. This book represented a disciplined yardstick to know the correct opinions from the incorrect ones and a precise measure to know what is from the Shar’a and what is not from shar’a. He was the pioneer of Usul ul Fiqh and benefited the Ummah a lot in the subject of Ilm of Usul ul Fiqh. Who cannot not forget Muhammad Bin Al-Qaasim (rh). He was only seventeen years old when he conquered and opened the lands of Sind. He was one of the greatest military commanders of his age. Nor can we forget Muhammad Al-Faatih who conquered Constantinople as a young man of 23, driven by the yearning to be the one whom the Messenger of Allah (saw) praised when speaking of the opening of this great city to Islam: « فلنعمَ الأميرُ أميرُها ولنعمَ الجيشُ ذلك الجيش» “How good will its leader be and good will the army be…”

Amongst the inspirational young Muslims of the past were also the female youth, like the Mother of the Believers, A’ishah (ra), who was only 18 years old when the Messenger (saw) departed from her. She was one of the most significant narrators of the Hadeeth and consultant to the Sahabah (ra). There was Asmaa’ Bint Abi Bakr (ra) who endured hardships when she assisted the Messenger of Allah (saw) and her father when they were in the cave and on their way to Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah. She carried water and provisions to them and Abu Jahl inflicted her with suffering when he struck her across the face so that she would inform him of where the Messenger (saw) and her father were hiding but she refused. And there is the example of Fatimah Bint Al-Khattab (ra) who spoke firmly to her brother ‘Umar Ibn Al-Khattab (ra) after he struck her for becoming Muslim. He was taken aback and impressed by her courage and firmness and so he agreed to listen to and read from the Qur’an. His hard heart was then softened and immediately departed towards the Messenger of Allah (saw) in the house of Al-Arqam where he promptly declared his Islam.

This is only a lists of few in respect to those Shabab, young men and women, who made ‘Implementing Islam and propagating it’ their call, and seeking the Pleasure of Allah their highest objective. They spread this Deen to the corners of the earth and were pivotal in delivering people from worshiping the creation to worshiping the Creator of the creation and to deliver people from the constriction of this world to the vastness of this world and the afterlife and from the oppression of the religions to the justice of Islam. Indeed, the youth of Islam are the pillars of the Ummah, the secret to its revival and change, from which its Islamic civilization will spring, the carriers of its flags and banners and the leaders of the struggle for Islam.

However, in the latter part of our history, it is the very same camp of youth (especially military officers of Muslim lands) were influenced and raised by the kuffar to destroy the Khilafah. For instance, the Young Turks, nationalist party aided and supported by the British consists of Muslim youths influenced by the ideas of nationalism and secularism. Also known as the Committee of Union & Progress, it had been established at first in Paris by Turkish youth who had been saturated by French thoughts and deeply cultured about the French revolution. It was established as a secret revolutionary Committee. The leader of this revolutionary group was Ahmed Redha Beik. He was a prominent personality among people and his idea was to import the Western culture to his home country of Turkey. The Committee established other branches in Berlin, Slanik. The Young Turks instituted a revolution in 1908 and soon after gained total control of the state. No sooner had the party seized the reins of power than the pickaxe of destruction started to work on the body of the State and to dig between its subjects a ditch over which a bridge could not be arched. This is so because nationalism is the most harmful thing that divides people and generates amongst them animosity, hatred and war. Young personalities were behind this evil act.

We saw at the beginning the great heights to which the Muslim Youths reached with their Islam in the early years. And during the end of 19th century and the beginning of 20th century CE, we saw how the young military officers paved the way for the destruction of Khilafah. Indeed, it was the destruction of the Khilafah which opened the doors for the kuffar to treat the Muslims as animals. To divide our lands, steal our resources, dishonor our woman, kill our children, and to use us for their benefit. Did we except anything different, when Allah says about the kuffar,

(إِن يَثْقَفُوكُمْ يَكُونُوا لَكُمْ أَعْدَاءً وَيَبْسُطُوا إِلَيْكُمْ أَيْدِيَهُمْ وَأَلْسِنَتَهُم بِٱلسُّوءِ وَوَدُّوا لَوْ تَكْفُرُونَ)

“Should they gain the upper hand over you, they would behave to you as enemies, and stretch forth their hands and their tongues against you with evil, and they ardently desire that you disbelieve”. [Surah Al-Mumtahinah 60:2].

In short, the Muslims, as an Ummah, have not seen a single day of happiness since the destruction of the Khilafah. All of these points make clear the absolute importance of the Khilafah and the difference it makes, an imperative lesson for the youths amongst us, and a reminder of why we must redouble efforts to re-establish the Khilafah.

So where are you O youths of Islam today?! Are you preoccupied with important and worthy matters, the issues of the Ummah, its concerns and the paths to elevate and bring honour to it? Or are you concerned with frivolous matters, succumbing to the temptations of society so that we find you where Allah has forbidden you to be and absent from that which Allah has commanded?! What are your aspirations, who are your role models, how are your personalities being formed and what is your goal in life?

Where are you? O Young Military Officers of Muslims lands!!

You must take lessons from our great history. The examples of those youth personalities of Islam must be the model for the military leaders in the Muslim world. You must not be of those who take crusader leaders as their models, to learn from their teachings. The seniors amongst you will not respond to the call of Islam as they are deluded by their masters. They cannot act independently without their master’s command. But you, O young military officers, you have the potential to change the things in to the right course. The young military leaders must work according to our predecessors like Khalid bin Waleed, Amr ibn al ‘Aas, Ikrimah ibn abu jahl, Safwan ibn Umayyah, who were the second level leadership of Quraysh. After the senior amongst Quraysh were defeated by the Messenger of Allah (saw) and his Sahaba (ra), the sons of the Quraysh leaders accepted Islam and lead to fight for the sake of Islam and to make Islam dominant over all the other deens. Follow the example of these personalities to unify the Ummah on the Word of Tawheed and fight in the Way of Allah (swt) to make the Word of Allah (swt) highest, whilst making the words of America, Jews, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and the crusader alliance lowest. The unity of Muslims upon the word of Tawheed and their fighting in the Way of Allah (swt) will never happen under the agent rulers of the West, such as our rulers today. This will never happen unless you eradicate colonialism by overthrowing its agents and replaces them with a ruler likeness of Khalifah Abubakr as Siddique or Khalifah Umar al-Farooq, by establishing the second Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

O Young Soldiers and Brigades of the Armies of the Muslims! Stand up for Islam and Muslims! It is enough of ostentatious exercises for you for the sake of the corrupt rulers, puppets of disbelieving colonizers! You are Muslims! Refuse Taghut service! Support the call of Hizb ut Tahrir for the revival of the Second Righteous State of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood! Become Ansars! Become valiant Mujahideen like the righteous predecessors who spread Islam around the world! And May Allah help us!

O Young Muslims and Young Military Officers of Muslims!!

Know it, there are only three types of people in this world, those who make things happen, those who watch while things happen and those who wonder what happened, the last two categories have nothing to do with Islam. The work to establish the Deen of Allah is the most noble of work, it is a duty upon our necks, it requires patience and commitment, it requires sincerity and a strong belief, and requires an Ummah that is deserving worthy of Allah’s victory. Let’s make things happen by fulfilling the obligation and attaining the honour of fulfilling the promise of Rasullullah (saw).

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«إِنَّ اللَّهَ زَوَى لِيَ الأَرْضَ فَرَأَيْتُ مَشَارِقَهَا وَمَغَارِبَهَا وَإِنَّ أُمَّتِي سَيَبْلُغُ مُلْكُهَا مَا زُوِيَ لِي مِنْهَا»

“Verily Allah has gathered the earth for me, so I saw its east and west and verily the authority of my Ummah will reach the parts of the earth which have been shown to me” [At-Tirmidhi]

«مَثَلُ أُمَّتِي مَثَلُ الْمَطَرِ لَا يُدْرَى أَوَّلُهُ خَيْرٌ أَوْ آخِرُهُ» “My Ummah is like a rain, it is not known if the first of it is good or last of it.” [At-Tirmithi].

أقيموا_الخلافة#

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو#

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Hameed Bin Ahmad