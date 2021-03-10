O Sons of Umar Al-Farooq (ra), It has Been a Hundred Hijri Years without Khilafah, So Stand in the Front Rows to Establish It!

It was on 3rd March 1924 CE, corresponding to 28 Rajab 1342 AH, a hundred Hijri years ago, that the Islamic Ummah was reduced to a neglected orphan, without a caring guardian. On that dark day, the Khilafah was abolished at the hands of traitors within the Arabs and Turks, working hand in hand with the Western colonialist crusaders.

Since then the Muslims have been denied revival to their status as witnesses over all of humanity, even though it is clear that they are reviving, increasingly referring to Islam in their individual and collective affairs. It is at this time that the current generation of Muslims turns to those of influence and status, just as those of the first and best of all generations turned to them.

Indeed, well before Allah (swt) inspired the Messenger of Allah (saw) to demand Nussrah from the men of war, the rows of the Islamic Dawah were strengthened by strong men of influence. The Messenger of Allah (saw) raised his hands in Du’a and said,

«اللَّهُمَّ أَعِزَّ الْإِسْلَامَ بِأَحَدِ الْعُمَرَيْنِ» “O Allah! Give strength to Islam by one of the two ‘Umars.” Of the two ‘Umars, ‘Umar bin Al-Khattab (ra) and ‘Amr (Abu Jahl) bin Hisham, it was Umar bin Al-Khattab (ra) who was honored by Guidance. Thus ‘Umar (ra) invested his strength for the Aakhira, by standing in the front rows of the Dawah. As for Abu Jahl, he squandered his influence, by standing with the tyrants, earning Jahannum by his own hands. The Companions (ra) emerged from Dar ul-Arqam in two rows, with Umar (ra) leading one and Hamza (ra) the other. They proceeded to the Al-Ka’aba Ash-Shareef in broad daylight, proclaiming openly, such that the faces of the tyrants went pale, as they were consumed by despair, frustration and resentment. Thus, Al-Farooq (the distinguisher) (ra) was named by the Messenger of Allah (saw), distinguishing Truth from Falsehood, proclaiming openly and fearing none but Allah (swt).

O Sons of Al-Farooq (ra) Amongst Those of Status and Influence in Pakistan!

Your influence is a trust from Allah (swt) that was granted to you by His Favor alone. Your worldly status can be seized by Him (swt) in a moment, so honor it by Islam. Your accounting on the Day of Judgment will not stop where that of those without influence will. You will be accounted according to all that you were favored with by Allah (swt). So, consider that it was ‘Umar Al-Farooq (ra) who asked the Prophet (saw), “يَا رَسُولَ اللهِ أَلَسْنَا عَلَى الْحَقِّ إِنْ مُتْنَا وَإِنْ حَيِينَا؟” “Aren’t we not upon Truth both here and in the Hereafter?” Consider that when the Prophet (saw) answered,

«بَلَى وَالَّذِي نَفْسِي بِيَدِهِ، إِنَّكُمْ عَلَى الْحَقِّ إِنْ مُتُّمْ وَإِنْ حَيِيتُمْ»

“Of course! I swear by Allah in Whose Hand my soul is, that you are upon Truth in this world and in the Hereafter,”

Umar (ra) emphatically declared,

“ففِيمَ الاختفاء مَا عَلَيْكَ بِأَبِي وَأُمِّي وَاللَّهِ مَا بَقِيَ مَجْلِسٌ كُنْتُ أَجْلِسُ فِيهِ بِالْكُفْرِ إِلَّا أَظْهَرْتُ فِيهِ الْإِيمَانَ غَيْرَ هَائِبٍ وَلَا خَائِفٍ وَالَّذِي بَعَثَكَ بِالْحَقِّ لَتَخْرُجَنَّ”

“So why are we to be hidden? May my mother and father be in exchange for you! I swear by Allah there is not a gathering that is upon Kufr that I sit in, without revealing Imaan, without hesitation or fear. By the one who sent you with the Truth, let us proclaim openly.”

Will you not consider before you are accounted?! Proclaim openly with the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, as they march fearlessly within the society, proclaiming that there is none to fear but Allah (swt) and that He (swt) Alone is to be worshipped. Stand in the front rows with them, or as close as you can to the front rows, so that Allah (swt) grants you with reward, honor and status in the never ending Aakhira.

أقيموا_الخلافة#

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو#

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

19 Rajab 1442 – Wednesday 3rd March 2021

NO: 54 / 1442