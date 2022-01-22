O Resistance Committees, We Warn You Against Foreign Embassies, For They Are Dens of Evil

There is No Salvation Except Through the Project of Real Change by Establishing the Khilafah

On Sunday 9/1/2022, the Sudan Tribune published a news item that stated: “The political offices of the Resistance Committees and the American embassy in Khartoum held a meeting, which discussed the turbulent political situation in the country. The Resistance Committees said that they are “continuing the work to topple the coup and remove the military establishment from political participation in power.” The meeting was held on January 4th, and included three representatives from the US Embassy and five members of the Resistance Committees of the capital, Khartoum.”

The observer of the events in Sudan does not need to be a genius to realize, with certainty, that America is the cause of the strife and calamity that befell and befall Sudan, through its struggle for control with the British Embassy (old colonialism), through military coups, using agents; some officers in the military, and some politicians looking for fortune, and this continues to this day. The former US envoy Jeffrey Feltman was plotting on the night of the coup; he sat with Al-Burhan more than once, and with Hamdok repeatedly, then cooked his poisonous stew on Sunday 24/10/2021, and then left from there, saying: “We stress the need for the masses to restore the partnership led by Hamdok or without him” (Al Arabiya Net 2/11/2021). America has officially refused to characterize Al-Burhan’s behaviour as a coup. Where the US State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said: “The United States considers the actions taken by Sudanese military forces and the word “coup” needs legal determination.” (Al-Hurra Channel 26/10/2021).

O Resistance Committees: We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan want to clarify for you basic facts that are necessary to deal with the catastrophic situation the country is going through:

First: There is a need for political awareness, which is the view of events and issues from a special angle, and as Muslims, Islam must be made the basis in viewing of matters. It is clear that lack of political awareness made you hostile to the army leaders and to trust in America, which blessed the coup, even oversaw it and sponsored it through its envoy Jeffrey Feltman.

Second: The relationship with foreign embassies is a very serious issue. It is not permissible for any individual, party, bloc, or group to have any relationship whatsoever with any foreign country or its embassies, and the relationship with countries is limited to the state only. (As stated in Article 182 of the draft constitution for the Khilafah State, which Hizb ut Tahrir has put in the hands of the Ummah).

Third: America is the main player in the Sudanese theater, and it is now seeking, through the political process launched by Volker Perthes, to legitimize Al-Burhan’s coup, and it will not punish the military leaders, and your begging of it will not change anything in reality.

Fourth: The idea of the civil state is the other aspect of separating religion from life, whose front face is the military rule. There is no doubt that seeking help of Western embassies for the sake of civil state confirms this.

In conclusion, the real change and the real revival would be by ending the interference of these embassies, and to establish an ideological state based on the belief of the people of the country, which implements Islam and establishes its rule and laws; the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and in that will be the salvation, Allah willing, Allah (swt) says:

[فَمَنِ اتَّبَعَ هُدَايَ فَلَا يَضِلُّ وَلَا يَشْقَى]

“Then whoever follows My guidance will neither go astray [in the world] nor suffer [in the Hereafter]” [Ta-Ha: 123].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

7 JUmada II 1443 – Monday, 10th January 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 17

(Translated)