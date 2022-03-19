O People, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh, Invites You to Attend the Upcoming Online Conference titled: “Are We Really Independent?”

As you know, in this subcontinent, after two hundred years of struggle against the exploitation and oppression of British colonialism, Pakistan and India emerged as independent States on 14th and 15th August 1947 respectively. Later in 1971 Bangladesh emerged as an independent State. But the Western Secular-Capitalist system is still continuing through the agent rulers, corrupt politicians, and hypocritical intellectuals.

Indeed, we have gotten entangled in neo-colonialism, as a result, the true liberation for which people have been striving for more than 250 years has not been achieved yet. The interferences of colonialists especially US-UK in all spheres of our life including political and economic affairs are increasing day by day. People are now forced to endure huge miseries because of the economic and political oppression of secular tyrants. Against these backdrops, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh addresses the question “Are we really Independent” from a political and economic point of view in the upcoming online conference to be broadcast from Al Waqiyah TV on 18th March. We call upon every aware citizen, especially the sincere intellectuals and politicians of the country to join the conference, get engaged in the discussion, and take the message further with the view to attain the true liberation and emancipation from the neo-colonial shackle. Allah Subhana Wa Ta’la says

(إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يُغَيِّرُ مَا بِقَوْمٍ حَتَّى يُغَيِّرُوا مَا بِأَنفُسِهِمْ)

“Allah doesn’t change the circumstances of any people until they have changed what is within themselves” [Surah Ar-Ra’d: 11].

Conference Broadcast Sites: ALWAQIYAH.TV

Facebook.com/alwaqiyahtv.en

YouTube.com/ALWaqiyahTV

Date and Time: Friday, 18th March, 2022 3:30pm BST

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

14 Sha’aban 1443 – Thursday, 17th March 2022

No: 14 / 1443

(Translated)