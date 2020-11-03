O Muslims, Resist the Conspiracies of the Crusader West to Desensitize us and Force us to Accept their Secular Values

by their Vilification of our beloved Prophet ﷺ, and Demand the Re-establishment of the Powerful Khilafah State whose Might would be sufficient to protect the Honor and Sanctity of our Prophet ﷺ

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo again dared to violate the sanctities of Islam with open backing from the criminal French government as part of their ongoing Islamophobic campaign. The deliberate vilifications of our beloved Prophet Mohammad ﷺ and Islam are deliberate acts of aggression against every single Muslims worldwide by the Crusader West. Even though they succeeded in destroying the Caliphate (Khilafah) in 1924, and since then have systematically vilified our Deen so as to desensitize us and force us to accept their ‘secular liberal values’. Allah subhana wa ta’la says, وَلَن تَرْضَى عَنكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلَا النَّصَارَى حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ “Never will the Jews or the Christians be satisfied with you unless you follow them in their creed” [2:120]. It deeply worries the West that their plots to prevent the return of Islam are falling apart, and that the desire for the Khilafah is rather getting stronger and more widespread amongst the Ummah than ever before. Indeed, the sharp rise in anti-Muslim hatred in the West, and campaigns to demonize our Deen and insult our RasulAllah ﷺ are clear signs of their frustration and desperation for failing to have this Ummah desensitized to such aggression. So, it is obvious that the hypocrite French President Macron is trying to hide this very crisis of their secular ideology, which failed to assimilate the Muslims into it, by attacking the Muslims with his hysterical remark that ‘Islam is in crises’!

And the only reason France along with other Western nations are being able to get away with such heinous crime is the treachery of the puppet rulers of the Muslim lands. The evil West very well knows that these puppet rulers will never react to the insults on our Prophet ﷺ and Deen in the way the Khaleefah Abdul Hamid II did during the time of the Uthamani Khilafah. In 1890, he forced France and Britain to stop a drama about to be staged to defame RasulAllah ﷺ by merely threatening to wage Jihad against them: “O France, know your place or what you will hear first is the footsteps of my army”, because even then the Khilafah had a mighty and sincere army. But what we see today is rulers like Erdogan, agent of another crusader – USA, who has mastered the art of playing with the Ummah’s emotion with his empty rhetoric. He puts the burden on Ummah’s shoulder by asking them to boycott French products, whereas he let alone putting powerful military into a war-footing, will not even threaten France. We are burdened by the rulers like Sheikh Hasina who does not even pretend to bother about Ummah’s sentiment and said nothing at all against France or Macron! And why should she when she is the front-line soldier of the crusader West in their “war on Islam”, and been awarded several times by them!

O Muslims, the only way to put a permanent end to these conspiracies and aggressions of the Crusaders is to urgently bring back our only true guardian and shield – the second righteous Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, whose might would be sufficient to protect the honor and sanctity of our Prophet ﷺ. We must continue to protest, but only protests will not bring end to the conspiracies and crimes of the Western Kuffar unless we direct our effort to uproot the treacherous puppet rulers whose love of the Kuffar is more than the urge to defend the honor of our RasulAllah ﷺ. Since they exist to protect the interests and secular values of the Kafir crusaders, they will never dispatch our brave militaries whose blood are also boiling with rage. So when you take to the streets in protest, demand the return of the Khilafah which will truly act in defense of the honor of our beloved Rasul ﷺ.

O Muslims, it is an obligation on you to call upon your sincere family members and friends who are in the military to give Nusrah (material support) to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah upon the method of the Prophethood. So, to demonstrate your true love for RasulAllah ﷺ, come forward and fulfill this duty. Ask the Muslim armies to rise for establishing this great obligation in this duniya so that you can earn the blessed companionship of him ﷺ and drink with him at the fountain in the Akhira.

«لاَ يُؤْمِنُ أَحَدُكُمْ حَتَّى أَكُونَ أَحَبَّ إِلَيْهِ مِنْ وَلَدِهِ وَوَالِدِهِ وَالنَّاسِ أَجْمَعِينَ»

“None of you is a believer till I am dearer to him than his child, his father and the whole of mankind.” [Bukhari and Muslim].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Thursday, 12th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

29/10/2020 CE

Ref: 1442 / 09