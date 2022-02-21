O Muslims of India, Be Patient… Soon Zaheer ud-Din Babur will Answer Your Call

The arrival of the Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power in India in 2014 had a significant impact on the rapid transformation of India into one of the most dangerous places in the world for Muslims, who constitute 12% of the population. Due to the empowerment of this party, it began implementing all the programs beloved by the Hindu movement, so the autonomy of Kashmir was abolished, it began to interfere in Islamic personal status laws, and pressured the judges of the Supreme Court to issue a final decision on 9/11/2019 granting Hindus the land of Babri Mosque.

In reference to Zaheer ud-Dib Babur, one of the greatest Muslim sultans in India – the BJP regime gave Muslims an alternative land to build a mosque on it. It also enacted a citizenship law that targeted Muslims in order to deprive many of them of citizenship. Since its inception, this Hindu nationalist movement, Hindutva, has worked with the aim of achieving absolute Hindu rule in India, and has waged a continuous war against the country’s Muslims. Observers have confirmed that, under this party – which is actively seeking to implement all the programs of the Hindutva – India is on the verge of unrest and confrontations that would make the life of India’s Muslims worse than ever.

The targeting became clear and obvious, which prompted Muslims to go out in large popular demonstrations throughout the country, which the police confronted with repression and abuse. The government ended these demonstrations by force, taking advantage of the Coronavirus pandemic. This party was not satisfied with that, but it went further in its procedures by enacting the law banning the headscarf that was implemented by the state of Karnataka in the south of the country. This enraged and pushed Muslims to go out in mass demonstrations denouncing these unjust laws that perpetuate hatred and exclusion, which made the government issue an order to close down schools.

The incitement against the Muslim women of India is intended to humiliate and insult them, and the matter will not stop here, but will be followed by other audacious measures that these kuffar will take against Muslims as they did before. It is expected, as stated by observers, that measures will extend to the point of threatening to demolish Muslim mosques and prevent them from performing Friday prayers also, amidst the escalation of national and sectarian animosity at the center of important elections in India that exacerbated the fears of Muslims.

O Muslims: You have been informed of what that free woman did, who came out chanting Takbeers and confronting a group of these kuffar. She showed no fear of their threats, proud of her headscarf, strong and determined, she attained your approval and supplication for her. She came out trusting in Allah (swt), confident of His Support, and showed an example of steadfastness and resolve to defend her Khimar (headscarf), her obligation and Deen, so will you support her?!

O Muslims: Our sisters are being persecuted, abused and their honour violated by a criminal Hindu government that seeks to turn them and all Muslims away from their Deen, a government that implements the plans of its party until it realizes its dream of “Hindu Renaissance” and establishes a state in which it will dominate. It is preparing for what they call “chuddhi” or cleansing, that is, to return millions of Indians who converted to Islam or Christianity through the ages back to the Hindu fold, because their ancestors were Hindus as they claim, and their grandchildren must return to the religion of their fathers.

[وَمَا نَقَمُوا مِنْهُمْ إِلاَّ أَن يُؤْمِنُوا بِاللَّهِ الْعَزِيزِ الْحَمِيدِ]

“And they resented them not except because they believed in Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Praiseworthy” [Al-Buruj: 8]

Will you come to their aid? How can you be satisfied with what they plot against your brothers and sisters?! Will you unite under the banner of “la ilaha ila Allah Muhammad Rasool Allah” (there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah), and united to make the word of Allah the highest?

O Muslims: We are one body that when any limb of it aches the whole body aches because of sleeplessness and fever. Our sisters are suffering, and hope for the return of their state that will defend them and repel the plots of these criminal kuffar, who do not honour any covenants or value any kinship with them. Will you hasten to demand the resumption of your life under Islam under the shade of your state, so that you and your diaspora are reunited and no one dares to harm a Muslim man or woman? Now you witness what the situation of Muslims has become in all parts of the earth since the absence of their state and the domination of the enemies over them.

These kuffar are spreading extensive propaganda and spreading lies and fabricated accusations to make the Hindu majority think that their rights are being undermined in their country, and that their religion, culture and even their existence are in danger, especially from Muslims, in order for them to form one strong group: the creed of kufr supported by other kufr countries that raise the slogan of secularism, declaring its war against Islam and its rules. Where are you Muslims?! Where are you, O Ummah of Islam, while your children are like orphans at the banquets of the wicked?! Will you call for the state of glory and work with the sincere among your sons and assume the position that Allah (swt) has chosen you for?

O Muslims in the east and west of the earth: We in the Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir condemn the harm that has befallen our sisters in India and everywhere in the world, and we remind you and ourselves that the only radical solution to the humiliation, debasement and weakness we are in, which made the most humiliated of the people inflict their harm on us, is the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State in which is our glory and in which we restore our pride and sovereignty.

[كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَلَوْ آمَنَ أَهْلُ الْكِتَابِ لَكَانَ خَيْراً لَّهُم مِّنْهُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَأَكْثَرُهُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ * لَن يَضُرُّوكُمْ إِلَّا أَذًى وَإِن يُقَاتِلُوكُمْ يُوَلُّوكُمُ الْأَدْبَارَ ثُمَّ لَا يُنصَرُونَ]

“You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah. If only the People of the Scripture had believed, it would have been better for them. Among them are believers, but most of them are defiantly disobedient * They will not harm you except for [some] annoyance. And if they fight you, they will show you their backs; then they will not be aided.” [Aal-i-Imran: 110-111]

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

15 Rajab 1443 – Monday, 14th Febrauary 2022

