Nothing Less than the Re-Establishment of the Khilafah will End Our Perpetual Economic Agony!

Even Imran Khan knows that the inevitable consequence of the IMF programmes is worsening poverty. Before coming to power, in an interview published in the British newspaper, “The Guardian,” on 18 September 2011, Imran Khan emphatically warned, “Every country I know that has had IMF or World Bank programmes has only impoverished the poor and enriched the rich.”

Where Imran Khan has failed to eliminate poverty, the Khilafah will succeed. The Khilafah will:

a. Collect substantial revenues from the financially capable, such as Kharaaj from the owners of agricultural land and Zakah from the owners of trading merchandise.

b. End all taxation on the poor and the indebted as they are deserving of Zakah.

c. Refuse all interest payments, which is the largest portion of expenditure currently.

d. Seize the wealth stolen by the corrupt officials and rulers, as Islam forbids the wealth of misappropriation (ghalool)

e. Make energy and minerals a public property, utilizing their price and benefit for the welfare of the Ummah.

So is it still not clear to us, O Muslims, that nothing less than the re-establishment of the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood (saw) will end our perpetual economic agony?! Allah (swt) said,

(أَلَا يَعْلَمُ مَنْ خَلَقَ وَهُوَ اللَّطِيفُ الْخَبِيرُ)

“Does He who created not know, while He is the Subtle, the Acquainted?” [Surah al-Mulk 67:14]..

Sunday, 03 Rabi-ul Awwal 1443 AH – 10 October 2021 CE