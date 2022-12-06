Normalizing with the Jewish Entity is Betrayal Itself O Çavuşoğlu!

Speaking at the Special Dialogue session of the 8th Mediterranean Dialogue Forum, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, “It would be wrong to think that normalizing relations with Israel is a betrayal of the Palestinian issue.” (Nationality 03.12.2022)

Comment:

Addressing Arab leaders on October 03, 2020, Erdogan said, “Any attempt that approves Israel’s plans to annex Jerusalem and the Palestinian lands and which ignores the legitimate rights of our Palestinian brothers is a betrayal of Salahuddin Ayyubi’s trust.” Well, we ask: why what was betrayal yesterday ceased to be a betrayal today? And why is marking this incident as betrayal seen as a wrong thought? Ali al-Qaradaghi, the pro-AKP Secretary General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, said in a statement on September 12, 2020, “Normalization with Israel is a great betrayal of all humanitarian, national and Shariah principles.” And many more AKP officials have stated that normalization with “Israel” was betrayal. What has changed? Is it the political conjecture or the interests, or is it that Turkey acts in line with the policies of its master, the United States, as part of the American policy of integrating the Jewish entity into the Islamic world?

Besides the occupation of Palestine and Jerusalem, normalizing relations with the usurper Zionist entity, who murdered 10 Turkish citizens on the Mavi Marmara in 2010, hosting them in the Presidential Complex, appointing an ambassador, let alone counting it as a betrayal of Islam and Muslims, is downright betrayal to the Turkish people. Contrary to Çavuşoğlu’s claim it is betrayal to the Palestinian issue that, Erdoğan’s government, which acts with a rotten and outdated idea to protect its corrupt government and for the sake of economic interests, and by claiming “there is no resentment in politics”, got on the normalization train with the Jewish entity, the staunch enemy of Islam and Muslims, and the Assad regime, the butcher and murderer of Muslims.

Normalizing with the Jewish entity is undoubtedly a great betrayal according to Islam. Since it is considered a great betrayal according to Islam, Muslims have since 1948, the date of establishment, accepted and believed that normalization with the Jewish entity is betrayal. Because of this deep-rooted and entrenched belief in Muslims, treacherous and spy rulers could not normalize their relations with the Jewish entity for decades in order not to be exposed to the anger and possibly uncontrollable rebellion of the people, and they had to conduct their relations behind closed doors. As it is known, normalization is a political term that expresses the normalization of relations between political entities after tension, conflict and war. Normalization means recognizing the right of the usurper and occupying Jewish entity to live in the holy land of Palestine.

If the terms betrayal and normalization are left to the human mind, they will vary according to time and place. For example, according to Erdogan, normalizing with the Jewish entity was betrayal yesterday, today it is not. Therefore, it cannot be left to one’s mind as to decide what is betrayal and what is not. Because then it will vary according to people and circumstances, just as it is today. However, according to Islam, normalizing with the usurping Jewish entity is a great sin and hostility. Because it means approving and accepting the usurper’s usurpation, hostility and aggression against Islamic land and Muslims. For this reason, Islam considers any entity that has usurped any Islamic land as an enemy and considers those who act contrary to this point of view as traitors, and considers this action as betrayal. This reality does not differ or change according to time, place, rulers and politicians. No matter what time we are, and no matter whoever comes to power, this will not change, and even those who try to change this will be considered traitors.

[لَتَجِدَنَ أَشَدّ النَاسِ عَدَاوَةً لِلَذِينَ آمَنُوا الْيَهُودَ]

“You will surely find the most intense of the people in animosity toward the believers [to be] the Jews and those who associate others with Allah.” [Surah Al-Ma’idah 82]

Ercan Tekinbaş