Non-Stop Deadly Fires Proves that Hasina’s so-called ‘Government for  Development’ is in fact a Failed Government

Hasina government is leading Bangladesh into failed state through its ‘development miracle’. People are now panicked to experience deadly gas explosions and fire incidents in commercial and residential buildings one after another due to the absence of political will of the rulers. On 4th April, a devastating fire broke out in Bangabazar’s clothing market in Dhaka. Another massive fire broke out in New Market on 15th April. From 16th to 18th April, market, slum and residential building in Uttara, Agargaon, and Wari areas of capital were under fire. The country is continuously burning here and there while the careless and negligent Hasina government has typically shirked responsibility by blaming the sufferers. People do not trust the government anymore and believe that the people connected with the regime are behind the major fires in the markets for their vested interests. Negligence in preventing the spate of fire and blasts and failure in disaster management have led to public distrust. Thus, the regime cannot project its authority over the people anymore except by fear and oppression – a symptom of a failed state in the making. This Hasina government is a clear outcome of the rotten Capitalist system that surrounds its entire development policies to serve the capitalist elites and political cronies. That is why we see that the government brags about ‘metro rail’ whereas cannot even ensure a mere advanced ladder system and other speedy and seamless firefighting technology. What a shame that air force and army are deployed for firefighting operations! We see high-rise shopping malls and international five-star chain hotels in Hasina’s ‘Shonar Bangla’ but no provision of adequate water supply and modern hydrant systems in buildings for saving human life and extinguishing fire.

O People! Resorting to the system which is built only on the whims of people can never elevate us from this sorry state of affairs. These fires and explosions are inevitable consequences because we have abandoned the ruling system of Allah and adopted the man-made secular system, which is creating rulers and politicians who are apathetic towards public affairs and beyond accountability. The only solution to this affliction lies in resuming the Islamic siyasah (politics) under the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. Siyasah, taking care of the affairs of the Ummah according to Shar’a rulings, is part of our Deen and the Head of the State (Khalifah) will take the responsibility of people on his shoulder as an obligation (Fard) from the Shariah. In order to fulfill his duties as the Amir ul Mu’mineen, the Khalifah (caliph) will appoint with him Mu’awins (assistants) at the center, and Waalis (governors) and Amils (mayors) at the local level. The Waalis (governors) and the Amils (mayors) in the Khilafah State are not local cronies for the Khaleefah who serve themselves and their leaders like the Awami-BNP mayors and councilors in the current system. Rather they take care of the people and solve their needs and are accountable to Khalifah for their performance. To manage people’s affairs and discharge their interests, the Khilafah state will have its well-structured administrative system. Although ruling authority is centralized in the Khilafah, executive administration is decentralized to ensure speedy response in any disasters and crisis. During the long history of 1400 years of the Khilafah, it never became a dysfunctional state as a whole, not even in calamity. In this modern era, when people in the Muslim world are constantly paying high prices as a result of unplanned urbanization, the same Baghdad of Iraq was a prosperous urban city during the rule of the Abbasid Caliph Mansur (754-775). At that time Europe was plunged into darkness, people could see the lights burning in the streets of Baghdad at night. Indeed, it was the mighty Islamic civilization under the Khilafah which established the flourishing cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, Grenada, Baghdad, Cairo, Damascus and Istanbul as the shining beacons of prosperity and tranquil urban life for the world for centuries.

O Muslims! We are calling upon you to this blessed system, chosen by our Lord. Do not bear the burden of these criminal secular rulers and their system, and choose not to be victims anymore for their carelessness and betrayal. Rise against them without delay and march forward to re-establish the Khilafah Rashidah under the leadership of Hizb ut Tahrir so that you may achieve a secured and peaceful life in this Dunya and save yourselves in the Akhirah.

Allah Subhana wa Ta’la says:

[فَإِمَّا يَأْتِيَنَّكُمْ مِنِّي هُدًى فَمَنِ اتَّبَعَ هُدَايَ فَلَا يَضِلُّ وَلَا يَشْقَى * وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَنْ ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنْكًا وَنَحْشُرُهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ أَعْمَى]

“So there will surely come to you guidance from Me, then whoever follows My guidance, he shall not go astray nor fall into distress and misery. But whosoever turns away from My Reminder (i.e. neither believes in this Qur’an nor acts on its orders, etc.) verily, for him is a life of hardship, and We shall raise him up blind on the Day of Resurrection.” [Surah Ta-Ha: 123-124].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

1 Shawwal 1444 – Friday, 21st April 2023

No: 22 / 1444