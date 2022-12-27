Non-Governmental Organizations, known as NGO’s, are Affiliated with International Intelligence Services

The former Lebanese Minister of the Interior, Muhammad Fahmy, revealed in an interview on Al-Jadeed TV within the “Al-Ria’asa” program, and in a news item posted on the channel’s website on 11/13/2022 and carried out by several news websites, “that the Lebanese arena has been infiltrated by international intelligence agencies through some non-governmental organizations” which has more than 11,500 associations in Lebanon! Half of them work under the wings of international intelligence services, against Lebanon… This is confirmed information.” So, Lebanon is a theater for the global security services and their agents and then they speak about sovereignty, freedom and independence!

Lebanon, since its foundation by France which separated it from the Ummah, has not known independence, sovereignty, or freedom, but rather occupation, enslavement and wars. Here it is now one of the countries rich in oil and gas, yet it is waiting for America to give it permission to extract it! At the same time, it is collapsing economically and awaits Western solutions through the snake of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and there is a presidential vacancy in it, and awaits appointment from abroad, but rather from America and its embassy in Lebanon!

The concept of the state in Lebanon is non-existent in everything except for completing the demarcation of the borders with the Jewish entity, and ceding to it a quarter of Lebanon’s water wealth 2,500 km2, and billions of cubic meters of gas, in addition to the protection of its borders by the pretenders of the resistance, not from today but since July 2006 war and the signature of the 1701 Agreement. The concept of the state is non-existent in everything except in its war against Muslims and in throwing them into prisons without trials and false accusations for years and years, in imposing taxes on people and raising transaction fees, in letting the ruler of the bank raise and lower the currency not by laws and decrees but by mere circulars, and in persecuting Muslims from among the people Syria, and staying silent about the aggression against their children and families who sought refuge with their brothers in Lebanon to escape the criminal Assad regime.

O Muslims in Lebanon, these suspicious and malicious associations are part of the war against Islam and its rulings, and the attack is now fierce on your religion, your honor, and your families. So be where Allah Almighty has commanded you, stand up to falsehood and perish it, by leading campaigns of exposure, awareness, and blatant challenge to these associations and their orientations, and do not rely on a helpless state that has licensed thousands of associations without looking and deliberating, as the former Minister of Interior stated, and do not be dismayed, for falsehood is by its nature perishable

(إِنَّ الْبَاطِلَ كَانَ زَهُوقاً)

“Indeed, falsehood is bound to vanish.” [Al-Isra 17:81]

but it requires your movement and action.

O People of Lebanon: These associations call for vice and depravity such as the vice of the people of Lot, perversion called homosexuality, and civil marriage, and exploit your economic hardship to buy off your conscience with hard currency, especially among young men and women and influentials, so do not be deceived by their money or their false slogans such as women’s and children’s rights, and equality between men and women, freedom, democracy and others that bequeathed to their country what you see.

And beware of their malicious terms such as gender, (social) type, profiling, and family patterns, that want to create types other than those made by Allah Almighty

(وَأَنَّهُ خَلَقَ الزَّوْجَيْنِ الذَّكَرَ وَالْأُنثَى)

“And He created the pairs—males and females—“ [An-Najm 53:45]

They work to impose their way of life on you, to bring their misfortunes to your homes, and then to violate what you hold dearest in terms of honor and sanctity. Do not be deceived by them, stand up to them with us, and expose them to public opinion until they are defeated among us.

We announce to you that your established state is soon, if Allah wills; the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State, on the method of the Prophethood, will show you true independence, supreme sovereignty, and emancipation from any subordination except to Allah Almighty and His Messenger (saw), and will show you the meaning of the true state by solving your problems and taking care of your affairs regardless of religion, race and sect, and will make those extraneous, cancerous intelligence associations an after-effect and a lesson for those with sight. So be with those who are keen on you, your religion and your honor.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَكُونُوا مَعَ الصَّادِقِينَ)

“O believers! Be mindful of Allah and be with the truthful” [At-Tawbah 9:119]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

24 Juamda I 1444 – Sunday, 18th Decmber 2022

(Translated)