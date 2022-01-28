No Good is Expected from Both American Envoys and the Security Delegation of the Jewish Entity, for they are the Enemy, O People of Sudan!

On 19/1/2022, the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, and the US President’s envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, arrived in Sudan. They met, according to the news, women’s and civic groups, the professionals’ association, and political forces and parties, and they also met with the President of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo [Hemedti]. At the same, a security delegation arrived from the Jewish entity. It was said that it will meet with Al-Burhan, Hemedti, and the intelligence chief, according to what Al-Sharq al-Awsat Newspaper issued on Thursday morning, 20/1/2022. Such visits were not the first and will not be the last as long as Sudan is dependent on the colonial powers and its tools, including Jews and others, and its rulers are mere agents of Western colonial powers.

We in Hizb ut-Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan warn the rulers and politicians, military and civilians from the consequences of falling into the arms of the colonial kuffar, and we affirm the following:

First: America is a kaffir colonial state that does not want good for the Muslim people of Sudan. It was established upon the ruins and skulls of the Native Americans after their extermination. It continued to practice its pastime of killing people; especially the Muslims in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and others. It is the one that separated southern Sudan, and are now seeking to dismantle and fragment the rest of Sudan, thus there is no good expected from its envoys.

Second: The American envoys did not come in order to solve Sudan’s problems, but rather to establish their agents from the military leadership. What they are doing in terms of contact with non-militaries is in order to win over some civilians. As for the statements condemning the killing and other crimes of the existing regime, it is only to deceive the people.

Third: The visit of the security delegation from the Jewish entity is not the first of its kind, which confirms that the normalization that is being carried out by the military, especially Al-Burhan and the Dagalo family, is proceeding in a bold way under the table, because they know that the Muslim people of Sudan will not accept, like other Muslims in all parts of the earth, the normalization with the monstrous Jewish entity, that usurped Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first of the two qiblatain and the third of the two sacred Mosques, and the land of the Isra’ of our beloved Muhammad (saw).

Fourth: Communication with the Jewish entity is a betrayal to Allah, His Messenger and the believers; and the puppet rulers will be held accountable for it soon, Allah willing, when the Islamic State is established, the Second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

In conclusion, it is only the great Islam that solves the problems of Sudan, and not the Western envoys who hold no value to covenants or ties with the Muslims. The Khilafah that will return soon, Allah willing, will remove the kuffar.

O people of Sudan, O politicians, O sincere soldiers, wake up and put your hands in the hands of the sincere sons of the Ummah, and give the Nusra (military support) to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of Prophethood, in which is your salvation, your glory, and the pleasure of your Lord.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

18 Jumada II 1443 – Friday 21st January 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 20

(Translated)