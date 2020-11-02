News Review – 31 Oct 2020 – Honour of the Prophet ﷺ, Nile, Biden Presidency

In country after country, Muslims this week are rising up and calling for our rulers to defend the honour of the Prophet ﷺ but our rulers are betraying their call and their Deen. An estimated 40,000 Muslims marched after the Friday prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Tens of thousands took to the streets in cities across Pakistan and Afghanistan. Protests were held in Beirut, Lebanon, where a few hundred also attempted to push towards the official residence of the French ambassador but were blocked by lines of police in riot gear. Muslims raised calls in al-Quds outside the Masjid al-Aqsa. All this follows France’s exaltation of the teacher who considered insulting the Prophet of Islam to be necessary for the education of the children in his class, several of whom were Muslim. France does this in the name of Western values and ideals such as secularism, freedom, and democracy – ideals that are in opposition to religion and that degrade whatever is honourable and civilised.

The West dishonour the Prophet ﷺ because they need their own populations to oppose Islam and because they know that there will be no significant reaction from Muslims, since the rulers of Muslims are intellectual and political slaves to the West rendering our governments impotent in such matters. Our rulers respond to insults against the honour of the Prophet ﷺ by calling for Muslims to practice restraint. Many Muslim protests and demonstrations are considered ends in themselves, instead of presenting specific demands. And where demands are made, these are for mostly meaningless actions such as not buying French goods. In addition to this, we have rulers such as Erdogan, who are seeking to use this issue to further fuel his opposition to France, as part of his service to American interests that are working in rivalry to European interests. The twentieth century Khalifah Sultan Abdul Hamid already demonstrated for us a far superior response, forcing the Western powers to curtail the dishonouring of the Prophet ﷺ, by simple yet forceful communication through routine diplomatic channels.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have resumed negotiations this week three days after a rebuke from US President Trump against Sudan and Ethiopia for not cooperating with Egypt, in the course of a phone conference that included General Burhan, the head of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council and Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the illegal Jewish entity. The telephone conference in front of reporters was of course arranged to announce normalisation of relations between Sudan and the illegal entity but Trump repaid Sudan’s compliance by threatening Egyptian military action. “They’ll [Egyptians] end up blowing up the dam. And I said it — and I say it loud and clear, ‘They’ll blow up that dam.’ And they have to do something,” he told Burhan over the phone. “They should have stopped it [the dam] long before it was started.” Trump’s bombastic style is different from other Western rulers but his insistence on involving himself in every issue in the world is completely in agreement with how America views its role, which is sometimes described as global policeman but is, in reality, global dictator. The real solution to issues such as sharing the wealth of the Nile is the establishment of a singular leadership for all Muslims, in the form of the re-established righteous Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophet ﷺ that will unify all Muslim lands under its rule. As long as Muslims remain divided in accordance with the Western-imposed nation state model then conflicts between Muslim countries will inevitably occur, and the West will continue to have excuses and opportunities for intervention in our affairs.

With the US general election to be held on 3 November, many across the world are hoping for an end to the presidency of Donald J. Trump. But the truth is that his abrasive style only reveals what has always been the reality of US foreign policy. America is not governed by its president alone. What they refer to as democracy is actually a complex system of checks and balances designed to prevent any single individual from dominating governance. While the common people believe that these checks and balances work in their favour, the reality is that these are designed to perpetuate the power and influence of the American Capitalist elite, working through a political establishment spread across Congress, the higher judiciary and the departments of the Federal Government. It is not possible for the president to defy this establishment, though he does influence how policies are executed. Trump’s opponent in the elections, Joe Biden, is an old establishment hand having served at its apex, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, for decades, including as Chairman, as well as being Vice President and effectively Obama’s establishment ‘handler’ for eight years, as Cheney was for Bush, and as Pence was supposed to be for Trump. A Biden presidency is expected to be far more dangerous for the Muslim Ummah and the entire world than that of Trump.

The American Establishment will not countenance change from within. And none of the other great powers are in any position to rival America for global dominance. It falls to the Muslim Ummah to arise and re-establish her state, unifying all Muslim lands, liberating occupied territories, restoring the true Islamic lifestyle and carrying the light of Islam to the entire world. From its inception the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) shall enter the ranks of the great powers, and within three generations would be expected to ascend to the status of the world’s leading power, banishing evil and bringing good for all of humankind. Allah (swt) says in the Noble Qur’an: يُرِيدُونَ أَن يُطْفِؤُواْ نُورَ اللّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللّهُ إِلاَّ أَن يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ “They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah refuses except to perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it.” [at-Tawbah: 32].