Headlines:

• US Calls for Negotiations

• ‘Israel’s’ Far Right Allies Win Election

• India to Continue Buying Oil from Russia as Ties Deepen

US Calls for Negotiations

In a leak by US officials the US has asked Ukraine to be open to negotiations with Russia, according to a report. Whilst the US did not call for negotiations and only asked to be open to the idea this is the first time this message has been publicly made by the US. The leak comes as the G20 summit will take place on 15 Nov, where both Xi Jinping of China and Putin of Russia will be in attendance. Kyiv’s main precondition for entering negotiations with Russia on ending the war is the return of all captured Ukrainian land, according to a high-ranking security official. It’s likely the US is building public opinion for the beginning of talks, but this doesn’t mean the war is coming to an end. The US looks at the Ukraine war as a chance to weaken Russian and force Europe to further align with US interests. The War is being used by the US to recalibrate the global balance of power, something it will need to deal with China.

‘Israel’s’ Far Right Allies Win Election

A coalition led by the right-wing former ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won a majority of seats in the Jewish entity’s parliament. The final election results show that Netanyahu and his ultranationalist allies – many of whom were considered beyond the pale in the Jewish entity’s politics only a few years ago – won 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament, with 32 of those seats going to Netanyahu’s party, Likud. The Jewish entity has now had 5 elections since 2019 and various coalitions have failed to last or failed to agree on power sharing deals. Benjamin Netanyahu who was in power for 12 years form 2009 – 2021, who is on trial for corruption, will be invited by the Jewish entity’s President to form a government. Netanyahu is part of a far-right coalition that includes Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has called for Palestinians “disloyal” to ‘Israel’ to be expelled. Netanyahu will have 28 days to form what is expected to be the most right-wing ‘Israeli’ government in history.

India to Continue Buying Oil from Russia as Ties Deepen

India will continue buying Russian oil as it is advantageous for the country, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said during his first visit to Russia since it invaded Ukraine, in a move counter to Western efforts to cripple Russia’s economy with sanctions. “Russia has been a steady and time-tested partner. Any objective evaluation of our relationship over many decades would confirm that it has actually served both our countries very, very well,” Jaishankar said in a joint news conference. “As the world’s third-largest consumer of oil and gas, a consumer where the levels of income are not very high, it is our fundamental obligation to ensure that the Indian consumer has the best possible access on the most advantageous terms to international markets,” he said. US officials and G7 countries have been in intense negotiations in recent weeks over the unprecedented plan to put a price cap on sea-borne oil shipments, which is scheduled to take effect on December 5 to ensure European Union and US sanctions do not throttle the global oil market. Both New Delhi and Beijing have so far refused to join Western sanctions against Russia.