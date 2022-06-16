New President: Status Quo Remains in Somalia

Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Thursday took the mantle of power for the second time, vowing to reconcile his country’s divided political groups, as well as relations with neighbours following years of bickering. Mr. Mohamud, who took over from Mr. Mohamed Farmaajo, said his country will remain neutral in the international space, while befriending countries that will respect its sovereignty and seek to tackle common problems like al-Shabaab and poverty. “The event that we are witnessing today [his inauguration] is a specimen of democracy being reinstituted in Somalia,” he said, stressing that except when the country was, for 21 years, under military rule (1969 – 1991), Somalis have always been pro-democracy. (The EastAfrican, Friday, 10 June 2022).

Comment:

The media locally, regionally and internationally have praised the peaceful transfer of power from the former regime to the new one. Cunningly, they have failed to mention that the new president offers nothing in respect to policies and laws apart from entrenching the prevailing status quo bedeviling Somalia. Initially, he was in power from 2012 – 2017, a period that Somalia witnessed serious political and socio-economic upheavals that continue to-date. The new president is ascending to power for the second time, full of promises but nothing tangible to offer.

Somalia is faced with numerous problems that require genuine and urgent solutions. Some of the problems include perennial famine that keeps impoverishing the masses. Another problem is the mindboggling looting of public resources via foreign multinationals that engage in underhand dealings with those on the apex of power. Deliberate funding and incitement of local militia and inter-clan conflicts by foreign hands that benefit from continuous insecurity in Somalia is another serious problem.

The new regime will NOT solve the above challenges, because the foundation of the regime in itself needs to be replaced. Indeed, the status quo remains in Somalia since the new administration is a continuation of the existing poisonous democratic system founded upon the secular capitalist ideology. It is a governance system that has relegated religion to the periphery in relation to matters of legislation! Hence, it is giving priority to man’s limited mind in managing people’s affairs based on guesswork imported from their colonial Western masters.

Consequently, the people in Somalia have jumped from one frying pan to another, since the most urgent issue that needs to be addressed is to replace the secular democratic system of governance that thrives in chaos and filthiness. Furthermore, put in its place the Islamic governance system of Khilafah (Caliphate), a system that emanates from the Creator of the universe, man and life i.e. Allah (swt). The Khilafah is not tied to Western colonialists who influence both its internal and foreign policies like what is happening in Somalia and the rest of the world. For instance, these latest presidential elections were held on May 2022 as a result of pressure to meet foreign terms sanctioned by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order for Somalia to receive $400 million aid programme amongst other foreign pledges! (Reuters, 16 May 2022).

Currently, Somalia is suffering from the absent of genuine Islamic leadership. Those in positions of power are nothing but Western colonial agent rulers. Their stay in power is for purposes of protecting their masters’ interests and executing policies drawn to them from Western capitals especially Washington and London. Their outward appearances and those of their counterparts in Middle East and the entire Muslim world in general hoodwink the masses that they are true protectors and guardians of Muslims and Islam. Alas, they are not, as they do not possess the Islamic personality i.e. their mentality and disposition is contrary to the dictates of Islam as revealed by the Prophet (saw).

On the contrary, the Khilafah will be led by a Muslim, the Khalifah (Caliph), who will strive day and night to implement the Islamic systems emanating from the Islamic Shari’ah that will guarantee tranquility and prosperity to all irrespective of their colour, race or religious background. Also, he will act as the guardian, protector and shield for those under his care and especially the honour of the Prophet (saw) which to-date is being disparaged by the enemies of Islam and Muslims. The sorry-state of Somalia will remain intact, unless the sincere Muslims from within and without recognize the fundamental mistake of adopting the secular capitalist ideology, and start working with Hizb ut Tahrir to resume the Islamic way of life by reestablishing the Khilafah on the method of Prophethood. Now is the moment, seize it and you will not regret.

Ali Nassoro Ali

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir