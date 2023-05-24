Netherlands: Seminar entitled, “The Ummah’s Priorities”

Hizb ut Tahrir / The Netherlands organized a seminar in the city of Utrecht entitled, “The Ummah’s Priorities.” It highlighted and presented Islam as an alternative that carries its provisions in order to address challenges and dangers of secularism, patriotism, freedoms, issues of gender, and the abnormalities of behavior that stems from it.

Sunday, 01 Dhu al-Qidah 1444 AH – 21 May 2023 CE

Additional Links

Official Website of Hizb ut Tahrir / The Netherlands

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / The Netherlands

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / The Netherlands

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / The Netherlands