Netherlands: Delegation to the Pakistani Embassy to Call to End the Forced Disappearance of Naveed Butt

Within the framework of the global campaign launched by Hizb ut Tahrir to demand the end of the Forced Disappearance of Engineer Naveed Butt, Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Pakistan, a delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir/ The Netherlands headed by Okay Pala, Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Netherlands, who was accompanied by Ust. Bilal Qassem and Ust. Suleiman Tahtali to the Pakistani Embassy in the city of The Hague, in order to hand over the Press Release issued by Eng. Salah Eddine Adada, Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, entitled, “A Call to End the Forced Disappearance of Naveed Butt in Pakistan” to the ambassador or his representative.

The delegation spoke with the assistant ambassador and asked the Pakistani government, through him, to reveal the fate of engineer Naveed Butt, Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Pakistan, and to end the forced disappearance which has lasted for more than nine years after being kidnapped in front of his children by the Pakistani security services. They also called on the Pakistani media and the ones who work for the Haqq that can shed the light on Naveed Butt’s forced disappearance.

After their conversation, the delegation officially handed the press release by the Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir entitled, “A Call to End the Forced Disappearance of Naveed Butt in Pakistan” to the assistant ambassador.

Delegate of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Netherlands

Friday, 07 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 AH – 18 June 2021 CE