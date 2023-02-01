Netanyahu’s Visit is an Attack on the People of Jordan

At a time when the official agencies and the state media are mobilizing public opinion against Netanyahu’s extremist government – and all terrorist and extremist governments – since winning the elections, and this media mobilization begins with the condemnation of Ben Gvir’s storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. And the summoning of a Jewish ambassador, followed by the Jewish police preventing the Jordanian ambassador from visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Foreign Ministry’s denunciation of that, and then the Parliament played its role in venting anger and numbness through some deputies, and we do not forget the media mobilization and articles in official newspapers, such as the opinion article [in Arabic] “Politicians: The Government Extremist Israeli places the region on the crater of a volcano that is liable to explode at any moment.” And such as the speeches of the Ministry of Religious Endowments entitled, “The Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is a pure right for Muslim.”

In light of this fake mobilization, the visit of the criminal Netanyahu and his accompanying security delegation, and his reception at the Royal Palace, was warm and comfortable, according to the claim of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, which reportedly resulted in Netanyahu’s pledge during his meeting with the King to preserve the status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Netanyahu’s visit and reception in Jordan, the Hashd and Rabat, despite what we hear and see from the regime, its apparatus and its entourage, and in light of the continuing criminality of the Jewish entity, indicates the following:

1- That there is no turning back for the regime from its strategic relationship and harnessing the role of Jordan, which was planned by Western colonialism in establishing a Jewish entity in the Blessed Land, and providing it with the means of life through inter-regional and economic, political and security agreements, and normalization at the expense of Jordan, its people, its sovereignty, its dignity and honour, no matter how much the Jews committed aggression and extremism.

2- Behind this meeting, the regime aims to confirm its guardianship over Al-Aqsa Mosque and maintain the status quo in it in light of concern and exclusion by competing with some neighbouring countries over this guardianship, in exchange for calm and security coordination in the occupied territories. The meeting was attended by the Director of Internal Security and Security of the West Bank and Jerusalem in the Jewish entity. Pete and Director of Jordanian Intelligence.

3- The people in Jordan do not see any relationship with the Jewish entity except as humiliation and disgrace, and that they will not gain from the alleged peace treaties with it except poverty, submission, and the loss of the country, and they do not see a solution to the Palestinian issue other than fighting the Jews, i.e. the military solution, and they believe that they are capable of that in terms of equipment and numbers.

4- In the midst of the political and diplomatic attacks in the world and the massive local Jewish demonstrations against the Netanyahu government and its members from the religious parties, this visit achieves some relief and relieves the political pressure on it, not in favor of Palestine and its people, but rather to implement colonial plans to liquidate the Palestinian cause, and prior coordination before the dilemma of a minister’s visit. The expected US State Department Blinken for the Jewish entity, whose goal is expected to be to put pressure on the Netanyahu government and put the brakes on what could threaten US interests and plans for the region.

O People of Jordan: We affirm that the Jewish entity is an enemy to you, to the people of Palestine, and to all Muslims, and it continues its blatant aggression against the people of Palestine and does not care about international law, the two-state solution, the one-state solution, or even your rulers, no matter how much they concede to it, accept it, and acquiesce in it, and this entity There is no solution for it but eradication, and this will only be with the armies of the Muslims in their capacity as Muslims, as it is a meagre freak entity had it not been provided with the means of force from the Kafir colonialists and dependent regimes in the Muslim countries.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ)

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [TMQ Al-Anfal:24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

3 Rajab 1444 – Wednesday, 25th January 2023

No: 12 / 1444

(Translated)