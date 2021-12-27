Naveed Butt was abducted by government security officials on 11 May 2012 in front of his family and neighbours.

Pakistan’s rulers keep Naveed in abduction, whilst having extended all manner of compassionate facilities to the Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav and the attacking Indian air force pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman.

Is it not high time to release Naveed Butt, when the “War on Terror” has ended and Pakistan’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has issued a production order?

Call for the release of Naveed Butt through all forums that are available to you, for the Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«مَنْ نَفَّسَ عَنْ مُؤْمِنٍ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ اَلدُّنْيَا، نَفَّسَ اَللَّهُ عَنْهُ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ يَوْمِ اَلْقِيَامَةِ»

“If anyone relieves a Muslim believer from one of the hardships of this worldly life, Allah will relieve him of one of the hardships of the Day of Resurrection” [Muslim].

#FreeNaveedButt

Friday, 13 Jumada al-Ula 1443 AH – 17 December 2021 CE