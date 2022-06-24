Muslims in India have their Homes Destroyed for Defending their Deen

The BBC reported on the 10th of June 2022 that the homes of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh have had their homes destroyed after two former leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party made insulting remarks about the Prophet (saw). The homes were stated as having being built illegally, however these assertions were strongly denied by the Muslim residents, who are now homeless. No opportunity was made for the owners to prepare and remove the contents of their properties and there has been no compensation made to the victims.

Comment:

The ongoing undeclared war on Islam is in consistent motion and the Muslims of India have had the full force of hate and devastation unleashed upon them. Their suffering is directly related to their defence of the Prophet (saw) which is an Islamic duty and is something that is normal for any Muslim who has taken the oath of allegiance Allah (swt) to bear witness to humankind.

There has always been a devastating fundamentalist movement in India where the ultra-right wing nationalists have had a death wish instigated upon the Muslims of the region. Kashmir is clear evidence of this actionable violence and discrimination that is made lawful by the government. The idea that Muslim men, women and children are dumped in the street like rubbish is an abomination to Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw). This truth is not recognised by any of the leaders for the Muslim world who actively support the dumping of the Muslims into the streets as their silence and inaction is clear evidence of having no care or concern for the responsibility of guardianship over this Ummah. Other news agencies such as the Middle East Monitor have stated that their actions of bulldozing houses are the same as the experience of Muslims in Palestine. There must be greater voices from all over the Muslim world that draw attention to the global humiliation of the believers when they are simply practicing the normal defence of their dignity. We as an Ummah must have greater accountability to show the leaders of the world that they are rejected and must return to the lands to the rule of Allah (swt) under the Khilafah (Caliphate). This matter is of the greatest urgency and cannot be delayed, we must remind each other to never stop this call to Allah (swt) until the establishment of the Quran and Sunnah is made a reality. Only then will the Indian Muslims’ trauma of living at the hands of those that seek to destroy them be over.

(وَاللَّهُ جَعَلَ لَكُمْ مِنْ بُيُوتِكُمْ سَكَنًا)

“And Allah had made your homes a place of rest for you…” [Quran 16:80]

Imrana Mohammad

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir